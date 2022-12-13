Longtime Morganton nurse recounts life, career at 95th birthday

There is hardly a nursing job at UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton campus (formerly Grace Hospital) Nell Morris hasn’t done at some point in her life.

After nearly 50 years working in health care — 37 of them in Morganton — Morris celebrated her 95th birthday on Saturday at Summit Community Church, where she has been a member for more than half a century.

The party, organized by family, friends and fellow church members, was a complete surprise to Morris.

“They did it for me when I turned 90,” she told The News Herald. “I had no idea they were going to do it again.”

She said she’ll be ready in five years when she turns 100.

At the event, Morris was nearly overwhelmed with the more than 100 people who came, some from as far away as Florida, to honor her special day.

“You’ve heard me say this several times, but I’m going to say it again — I just can’t believe this,” she told the gathering. Then she turned to the party’s organizer and laughed, saying, “You are not honest people.”

Morris first came to Morganton in 1963, living on South Green Street near the present site of the new Fairfield Inn & Suites, and then moving to her present home near Hopewell Road four years later. She said she originally came to Morganton to find extra support for her son, Steve, who is deaf and also suffered from several other health problems in childhood.

“He had a rough time, but you would never know he had a problem because he’s always had a good outlook,” she said. “He has done well — he survived it all with grace and charm.”

Morris found the extra support Steve needed at the North Carolina School for the Deaf. Morris quickly found herself joining the parents association and working to support and advocate for the school.

“We had a really active parents group back then,” she said. “We worked to raise money for the chapel, that was our big project for about seven years. We got the chapel built and it’s still there.”

All the while, Morris kept working away at her regular job as a nurse at what was then Grace Hospital.

“I was here before we moved to the new building,” Morris said. “We used to be up there where the CoMMA is now.”

For 37 years, Morris said she held just about every nursing position in the hospital except the director’s position. For Morris, the most rewarding part of the job was the relationships she developed and the personal connection of taking care of people. That’s one of the things on which she wishes nursing would refocus more in the future.

“We used to take care of people,” Morris said. “I think now nurses take care of machines more than they do people.”

UNC Blue Ridge was far from Morris’ first stint in the field. After graduating from nursing school in the late 1940s, she worked in a hospital near her hometown of Norman Park, Georgia, before moving to Decatur and working there for three years.

Even after two retirements — the second and final retirement coming in 2000 — she spent six months caring for her ex-husband before he died of COPD in 2003. The pair had divorced years earlier, but when Morris saw he wasn’t getting the care he needed during the final months of his life, she moved him up to Morganton and put her nursing skills back to work one more time.

“I don’t think I chose nursing,” Morris said. “I think God chose it for me. All I’ve ever wanted to do is take care of people.”

Morris said, despite everything they had been through, it was good to have Steve’s father back in Morganton for the end of his life.

“It was good for Steve to have a little more time with his father,” she said.

Morris said her life has been a blessing, even though it hasn’t always been easy. Morris lost her father, a Baptist minister, when she was just 6 years old and struggled through the trials of raising a son with multiple severe health problems in early life and trying to hold together a marriage being ruined by addiction. But when talking with her, those are usually the last things she brings up. Morris prefers to stay positive.

“God has been so good to me over the years,” she said.

She credits her optimistic outlook and her desire to keep going for her long, vibrant life.

“You have to keep going,” she said. “I always make sure I have one thing to look forward to every day, even if it’s a little thing like a phone call or a trip to the store.”

In the run up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Morris was looking forward to visiting her 103-year-old big sister at her assisted living facility in Georgia. It was a 16-hour roundtrip drive for Morris, a longer distance than most people her age would be comfortable riding. But Morris didn’t ride — she drove by herself.

“Oh yes, I’m driving myself,” she said before the trip. “I just have to take a few more breaks now than I used to.”