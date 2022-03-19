Longtime newspaper career provided variety of experiences

Cheryl Shuffler’s 16-year career with The News Herald got off to a snowy start.
“I answered a help-wanted ad in my hometown newspaper, The Statesville Record & Landmark, for a crime and courts reporter,” Shuffler said. “Bill Poteat was the editor at the time. I had my interview in January, and I remembered it was snowing that day. My grandparents would not let me drive up here by myself, so I was the girl who brought her grandparents to a job interview. They sat outside in the lobby and waited on me. I still got the job!”
Shuffler served as the crime, courts and church reporter from 1997 to 2005, and then as assistant editor from 2005 to 2013.
“Over my 16 years, I literally did it all,” Shuffler said. “When I started, The News Herald was still a late morning paper that hit the streets before noon. I did the crime roundup first thing every morning around 7 a.m. I went through the incident reports at Morganton Department of Public Safety, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke Emergency Services.”
Subjects she wrote about included breaking news, traffic fatalities, house fires, drug busts, homicides, criminal court, the towns of Rutherford College and Connelly Springs and church news.
She said covering breaking news was quite a challenge sometimes.
“With the breaking news beat, most of the people I met were having the worst day of their lives on the day I met them,” Shuffler said. “I saw a lot of death, and it weighs on you after a while. The summer of 1998, there were three big stories in a two-week span: the Coldwater Street Bridge over Interstate 40 explosion after a tanker truck crashed into it, a mom and children stabbed on Center Street in Morganton, and campers shot and killed in the Linville Gorge.”
She also remembers reporting the disappearance of Asha Degree, of Shelby, who has been missing for 22 years.
“They found her backpack here in Burke County, and I broke the story that it had been found,” Shuffler said. “It was a major lead in the case at the time, although it has been a cold case for so many years now.”
She wrote feature stories as well, and helped out with other beats, such as Morganton city government, Burke County government and education.
As assistant editor, she assigned and edited stories and managed the Gab section of the paper.
“When I first started working there, the obituaries were faxed in, and we had to retype them on deadline,” Shuffler said. “We also had to manually enter the stock market reports. The front page was automated, but the rest of the paper was still laid out via the paste-up method. We had the printing press there in the building as well. We still had a dark room that we used to develop negatives and prints, so this was before digital cameras. I remember occasionally having to help the press guys mix chemicals for the plates that went on the press.”
She said she appreciates all of the interesting people she met over the years through her work and the lessons she learned from her time at The News Herald.
“I’m naturally introverted, so the newspaper business forced me out of my shell and made me talk to strangers,” Shuffler said. “I garnered so many great skills from working on deadlines in a high-stress environment. It helped me hone my writing and communication skills. You have to deal with a variety of people, so it helped me become a team player, too.
Shuffler left The News Herald in June of 2013 to become a public relations officer with Burke County Public Schools, where she works today.
