Longtime officer leaves department, steps into education safety role

“There’s no doubt at all … the best of the 13 years have been the last three or four in community services, and being able to work with the kids,” Kinard said. “Being able to be an SRO, to teach DARE, to be with the Explorers. That’s been the best part, is just trying to be a positive influence on our next generation.”

While Kinard won’t be working full-time at MDPS any longer, he’s not going far: He accepted a position as a full-time school safety officer at New Dimensions.

“I’m really excited,” Kinard said. “I still get to be with the kids. I get to be with the kids even more.”

He’ll also still be working as a reserve officer with MDPS, so Sept. 10 wasn’t the last time Morganton will see Kinard in a uniform around the city.

“All the support that I’ve had from the city has been great,” Kinard said. “When God closes a door, he opens another and that’s what’s led me to the path I’ve came down. I can’t thank God enough for as blessed as I’ve been, and the support of the city, allowing me to do the things I’ve done and supporting me through it. I think it’s been great, and I hope there’s somebody that follows in my footsteps and continues to do all the things that we do.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

