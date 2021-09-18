Longtime officer leaves department, steps into education safety role

It was a bittersweet Friday for Casey Kinard on Sept. 10 as he worked his last day as a full-time officer with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Kinard had been with the department for a little more than 13 years, most recently working in the community services division.
“It’s been a wild ride,” Kinard said. “I’ve enjoyed it. The city’s allowed me to do a lot of things even officers don’t get to do. Being in community services and being able to teach DARE, being able to reach out to people when they actually want you to be there. To be there at a positive time, not just everybody’s worst day.
“I can’t thank them enough for allowing me to do what I’ve done with Public Safety.”
Morganton residents may have seen Kinard with the community services division, passing out popsicles to kids at area parks on hot summer days, or helping with the Blue Elves program MDPS hosts to distribute Christmas gifts to families who are tenants of the Morganton Housing Authority.
He also worked as a school resource officer at New Dimensions Charter School. He taught DARE classes there, as well as worked with MDPS’ Explorers program for kids interested in law enforcement and working as a DARE instructor at Morganton Day School and a couple of homeschool groups, he said.
“There’s no doubt at all … the best of the 13 years have been the last three or four in community services, and being able to work with the kids,” Kinard said. “Being able to be an SRO, to teach DARE, to be with the Explorers. That’s been the best part, is just trying to be a positive influence on our next generation.”
While Kinard won’t be working full-time at MDPS any longer, he’s not going far: He accepted a position as a full-time school safety officer at New Dimensions.
“I’m really excited,” Kinard said. “I still get to be with the kids. I get to be with the kids even more.”
He’ll also still be working as a reserve officer with MDPS, so Sept. 10 wasn’t the last time Morganton will see Kinard in a uniform around the city.
“All the support that I’ve had from the city has been great,” Kinard said. “When God closes a door, he opens another and that’s what’s led me to the path I’ve came down. I can’t thank God enough for as blessed as I’ve been, and the support of the city, allowing me to do the things I’ve done and supporting me through it. I think it’s been great, and I hope there’s somebody that follows in my footsteps and continues to do all the things that we do.”
