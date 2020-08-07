Longtime physician assistant remembers prison, inmates

The recent implosion of the Western Youth Institution in Morganton stirred memories for Phyllis Banner, RN, PAC (retired), who worked at the facility for 20 years. She was the first female physician assistant hired in a male intake prison in North Carolina on May 15, 1979.
She remembers her first day at WYI vividly.
“On the first floor, I was escorted through the first sliding metal door into the ‘sally port.’ The sally port included the control room, the elevator and another metal door that led to the visitation area. The control room was staffed 24 hours a day. After the first clanging metal door closes, I soon learned that nothing moves in the facility except what is controlled by these people.
“I was accompanied to the 15th floor, the medical floor. I was met by an RN, Mrs. Frances Short, who introduced me to the staff working at the time. One of them was an LPN by the name of Gene Crowe. He was called ‘Buzzard.’ I’m not sure why, but I quickly learned that when he was aggravated, he would go into the lab, sit on a stool, chew his tobacco and spit in the sink.”
A medical emergency postponed the rest of the introductions.
“I was asked to check an inmate sick with belly pain and vomiting for a couple days,” Banner said. “He had a fever and a very tender abdomen. I was confident he had appendicitis, so I called Dr. Hairfield, a local surgeon, and told him what I thought. He told me to get the inmate directly to the hospital and he would have the OR (operating room) ready. The inmate had his appendix removed. He was kept overnight at the hospital, then he was placed on the medical floor until he had completely recovered.”
The medical floor included two licensed medical professionals and custody officers.
“Most officers on the medical floor had been trained in medication administration,” Banner said. “The medicine cart was taken to each housing floor, where inmates were called by name and the meds were administered according to directions. All the officers assigned to the medical department had the responsibility to maintain order on the floor and take inmates out for medical referrals as needed.”
The medical department had simple lab capability, with a microscope, limited X-ray, a medication storage room and a small autoclave (for sterilizing equipment).
“We never used the X-ray on the floor,” Banner said. “Pretty soon, I learned that if there was a question about a possible broken finger or toe, the dental office X-rayed the digit for me and it worked. I had learned from working in an emergency room how to treat broken toes and/or fingers. We even had an incubator, but I learned quickly that was used to warm our food for lunch, not to grow bacteria.”
She described the layout and day-to-day operations of the medical floor.
“The department was equipped with several inpatient rooms with toilets, and a shower, which was available for patients housed there for medical reasons. The officers had to let them out of their rooms for shower or day room time and escort them back to their rooms. The day room was equipped with a TV, (but) the room was located in the far end of the 15th floor, out of visual supervision by the staff, (so) we turned it into a locked room for medical supply storage.”
In addition to treating inmates for medical issues, she also conducted physical exams on new prisoners.
“I had worked with a pediatrician for several years earlier, so I was familiar with a lot of conditions,” Banner said. “I did exams on some inmates who had conditions I had never seen or heard of, such as an aging disorder. We saw more than one inmate who looked 70-plus years old, even though they were in their teens. We received inmates who were very small in stature, and we received inmates who were so fat we had to take them to the kitchen to weigh them on the floor scales.
“Some kids were filthy, covered with lice, and had to be treated before they could go to the housing floor. One I will never forget had head lice, and his blond hair was matted so bad I couldn’t get close enough to complete the part of the physical that required checking his ears, so we put on extra gloves and nearly shaved his head before he could be treated.”
She also conducted physical exams of new officer candidates the first few years she was there.
“I was fortunate to do the physical exam for the first female officer assigned to an inmate housing floor,” Banner said. “This talented person climbed the ranks and became superintendent.”
She recalled how they handled inmates with serious medical conditions.
“One inmate had to have a kidney transplant,” Banner said. “Our officers drove him to Atlanta, Georgia, where he had the transplant. He was hospitalized there for two weeks and when he was discharged, he couldn’t ride back so long in a car, so we had to hire an airplane to bring him back to Western. He did well, and we never heard anything from him after he was released.
“We had an inmate who had a mid-thigh amputation because of cancer in the femur. He did not have a prosthesis, so he had to use crutches. He was with us a couple of years and started losing weight and didn’t look well, so I ordered a chest X-ray for him. The X-ray showed several lesions in his lungs. There was nothing we could do for him here, so we made arrangements for him to go to Central Prison in Raleigh, where he could be cared for in the hospital there. I’ve often wondered what happened with him.”
She discovered treating inmates with diabetes could be a challenge if they refused to follow their medically-mandated diet.
“I remember one whose blood sugar was always too high, so I brought him to the medical floor for meals,” Banner said. “The officers got a kick about that - they said I was spoiling him. I made sure he ate what he was supposed to and no more. I thought everything was going well until another inmate told me, ‘Ms. Banner, (he called the inmate’s name), he is lying to you - he goes to the canteen and buys a whole shirt full of junk food every day or so and he eats it.’ The inmate in question had been allowed to work outside the building. One day as I was leaving, the inmate was sweeping off the sidewalk. I went up to him, called his name and jumped all over him for lying to me and not complying with his diet. He looked so pitiful, and he said, ‘But, Ms. Banner, I gets “hongry.”’”
Banner was on the front lines when WYI saw its first case of HIV in the early 1980s. The inmate with HIV said he had been sexually molested by a man who lived by his school, so she tried to have the alleged perpetrator turned in to authorities.
“I called the health department in the town where he lived and told them what this man was doing to these boys,” Banner said. “I was told they didn’t have the resources to check into these complaints. To say I was upset is an understatement. Previously we had diagnosed inmates who had other sexually transmitted diseases, but nothing like this. At this time, there was no known treatment and it was new to our society. Shortly after this time, the state initiated a statewide informational training about treatment and personal protection of this condition.”
During her time at WYI, she arranged for in-house eye exams for inmates and onsite health fairs for staff members.
“Our jobs did not include treatment of the staff, but we were able to listen and suggest referrals if needed,” she said. “I remember one time, an officer came up to the medical floor with severe abdominal pain. He was pale, his pulse was over 100 and his blood pressure was low. I checked his abdomen and it was ‘board like,’ which indicated a rupture of something inside his abdomen. We called EMS, and he was sent to Grace Hospital. He had to have surgery for a ruptured gut, and it took him weeks to recover.”
She remembers enjoying the view from the 15th floor, seeing the occasional helicopter or hang-glider. At one point, staff members were allowed to eat lunch on the roof of the high rise.
“On a good day, we could see the Via Duct (on the Blue Ridge Parkway),” Banner said. “We watched the fire that burned on High Peak and Valdese. We watched the new prison, Foothills, go up right in front of our eyes.”
She cherishes her experiences working at WYI.
“I worked with some the best licensed and unlicensed caregivers a manager could ever hope for, and all the officers assigned to the medical department were the ‘cream of the crop,’” Banner said. “I was very fortunate to have two excellent supervising physicians during my tenure. I was also fortunate to have worked with three superintendents who were supportive and made sure the medical department had what we needed to do our jobs and made sure the inmates were getting the treatment they needed.
“The building is gone and only a memory, but the times there and the people we worked with will forever remain in the depths of our memories.”
