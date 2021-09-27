Longtime WBTV reporter leaving after 45 years

A couple weeks later, someone talked him into checking out Belmont Abbey’s radio station. He ended up on the air and was hooked, eventually taking a job at a station in Tallahassee, Florida, before coming back to Charlotte in 1975 to work at WBT as a producer and a reporter.

Not long after that, a job opened up on the other side of the Jefferson Pilot Broadcasting building, at WBTV, and in February 1976, he officially and permanently became a TV guy. Since then, he has been on the air for WBTV for each of the past 46 calendar years. (He says it took him seven years, by the way, to ultimately get a degree from Belmont Abbey — in business administration, not journalism, in 1979.)

The only gap came in 1980, shortly after he helped open the western bureau in Morganton that January: In August 1980, he was hired away by CBS in New York, and over the next 10 months he worked for CBS in New York and Chicago. But while Ohnesorge says “I liked the job to a certain extent ... there were too many layers at the network ... and I was there also during the switchover from Cronkite to Rather, and that was a very weird time with the network.”