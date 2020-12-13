Lookadoo retiring from public works director post

Scott Lookadoo doesn’t hesitate when asked what he hopes his legacy in Morganton is — just as he learned in Boy Scouts growing up, he has done his best to leave Morganton better than he found it.
“We’re a team here, and we’re neighbors and take care of each other, and this is a beautiful place that we have. It’s a gift from God, and we need to be good stewards of what we have,” Lookadoo said. “The beauty of who we are and where we’re at is the important part.”
Lookadoo, a Morganton native, is retiring from being Morganton’s public works director after more than three decades of service with the city. He began his career on June 15, 1987, as the administrative services manager in the finance department before being promoted to public works director on July 4, 2004.
While his career in civil service officially began in 1987, his desire to improve the community he lives in began much earlier.
In his early teens, Lookadoo petitioned the Morganton City Council for bicycle lanes in the city. He was an avid cyclist — his father opened Morganton’s first bike shop — and used to ride his bicycle from his home to Freedom High School to attend classes. Following his petition, the city council posted signs throughout the city designating certain roads as part of its first bicycle route.
Lookadoo said he also played a part in starting Freedom’s swimming program, and held fundraisers to raise money for an indoor pool. These early acts of community involvement foreshadowed a lifelong dedication to improving Morganton as much as he could. To this day, Lookadoo still coaches Freedom High School swimmers, and plans to continue doing so in his retirement.
In as many ways, Lookadoo has shaped Morganton — from being active in the community when he was young to having a storied career with the city — and Morganton has shaped him in return. Throughout his life, even as he attended and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, going on to serve in the U.S. Army in Panama, Antarctica, California and many other places across the globe, Morganton was the foundation on which he built his life.
As Lookadoo puts it, he went about his life “always knowing Table Rock was the center of the world.”
It was on that mountain, which looms over downtown Morganton and provides the backdrop for the day-to-day lives of Morganton’s citizens, where Lookadoo proposed to his wife, Pam, on a cloudy day. When she said yes, the clouds parted and the sun came out. He met her at Freedom, where they took humanities courses together.
He said throughout his life and career, her love has remained another constant factor in his life — as much as he was certain that Table Rock was the center of the world at-large, he was certain that Pam was the center of his own world.
While he served in the army and grew his career with the city of Morganton, the Lookadoos had four children. Sometimes, his service called him away for extended periods of time — he served for a year as a company commander in the first Gulf War, and again had an extended time of absence serving in the National Guard in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
All the while, Pam took care of their children and their home, Lookadoo said.
“First and foremost, my family has made it possible for me to do all the things I’ve done around the world,” Lookadoo said. “When you leave a 1-year-old and a pregnant wife and go overseas for a year ... Pam deserves my retirement. We deserve it together. We are redoing our home and look forward to gardening and living and spending time with our children.
“So many times I’ve been gone and she held the home together. People here who work for the city helped her, called her, loved her, prayed for her and it’s time to enjoy what I worked hard for over the course of two careers.”
With a loving, caring family at home, Lookadoo said he found an equally supportive family at work with the city of Morganton.
“It was always important to me that we work as a team, but it was also part of the culture in some of the key leaders that I started my career with,” Lookadoo said. “They recognized that we weren’t serving the citizens well if everything was fragmented and separate. We provide our best services to our residents when we work as a team.”
Lookadoo said he had a great many mentors and leaders throughout his career that helped shape him into a successful public works director. He recognizes former Mayor Mel Cohen, the late Dr. Alfred Hamer, Bob Choate, former City Councilman John Cantrell, Bill Allman, Clinton Foust, Carl Hennessee and Gary Leonhardt as visionaries who took great care to shape the Morganton that citizens and visitors enjoy.
Their vision was guided by strong leadership in the form of former City Manager Mike Cronk and current City Manager Sally Sandy, Lookadoo said, whose support and friendship he will always cherish.
“There is nobody else I can think of who encapsulates Morganton at its best in the way Scott does,” Sandy said. “He has devoted his life to making Morganton better, and he has succeeded in doing so many times over. I am tremendously thankful to have worked with him throughout my career, and to call him a friend.”
Lookadoo said his successful career as public works director has been made possible because he is surrounded by good people — division leaders and division employees alike — who are good at what they do, care deeply for the community, and who Lookadoo can trust to get the job done.
He said he is deeply thankful for all of the staff in the public works department he has worked with over the years.
“I am deeply grateful to our employees who provide essential, everyday services to our citizens like street maintenance, garbage collection, maintaining cemeteries, maintaining our parks and grounds, and supporting city operations with our garage and warehouse,” Lookadoo said. “Every day when I would arrive and see our workforce in motion, I knew it would be a good day because I was surrounded by a good team.”
As he heads into retirement, Lookadoo said some of his fondest memories are of the multiple projects he has helped bring to life as public works director by utilizing the skills and labor of his department to build parks, trails and other amenities, such as the Catawba River Greenway, Catawba Meadows Park and the Downtown Morganton Streetscape. While these were large projects accomplished during Lookadoo’s tenure, he said he also made it his goal to plant trees, add a park, or beautify a space in the city each year he served as public works director.
Lookadoo remembers walking along the Catawba River when he was young, hoping he wasn’t trespassing on private property. When the greenway was built during his time as public works director, he remembers walking through those same areas, striking a trail for city crews and contractors to create what is now the Catawba River Greenway system.
“The opportunity to do that was just God-given,” Lookadoo said. “When I cross the bridge to Freedom High School, and remember riding in the traffic on (N.C. Highway) 181 — it’s very, very exciting to me that we were able to create something like the greenway. It’s an incredible thing to have a boyhood dream realized like that.”
After a lifetime of service to the city of Morganton, Lookadoo’s last day with the city will be Monday. His retirement will officially go into effect on Jan. 1.
Just as Morganton has shaped his life up until this point, it will continue to shape his retirement. Lookadoo plans to enjoy life at home with his wife and family, gardening and trout fishing, and enjoying simpler things. Now that he’ll have time, and since he won’t have to run an entire city department during inclement weather events, Lookadoo said he may even just be able to enjoy a snowstorm.
“I’d like to enjoy a snowstorm and play in it. I’d like to come to town and not focus on all the things I see that we need to take care of,” Lookadoo said. “I’ve been blessed to have traveled all over the world, and I know that everything I want to do now doesn’t require me to go west of Nebo or east of Icard — it’s all right here.
“I would like to thank Morganton for all it has done for me, and I would like to encourage everyone living and working here to love each other and take care of each other. This community is at its best when we all work together.”
