Lookadoo retiring from public works director post

In as many ways, Lookadoo has shaped Morganton — from being active in the community when he was young to having a storied career with the city — and Morganton has shaped him in return. Throughout his life, even as he attended and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, going on to serve in the U.S. Army in Panama, Antarctica, California and many other places across the globe, Morganton was the foundation on which he built his life.

As Lookadoo puts it, he went about his life “always knowing Table Rock was the center of the world.”

It was on that mountain, which looms over downtown Morganton and provides the backdrop for the day-to-day lives of Morganton’s citizens, where Lookadoo proposed to his wife, Pam, on a cloudy day. When she said yes, the clouds parted and the sun came out. He met her at Freedom, where they took humanities courses together.

He said throughout his life and career, her love has remained another constant factor in his life — as much as he was certain that Table Rock was the center of the world at-large, he was certain that Pam was the center of his own world.