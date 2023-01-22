Looking for letters outside a neatly printed alphabet - Burke County Notebook

Quite some time ago on a Greenway group walk, Janice Gravely pointed up to the branches of a tree and asked us if we could see the letter “Y” formed by branches. We could. Soon, we began noticing other letter shapes: in the grass, on the playground, speckling the river.

Janice frequently shows such signs of her former schoolteacher self. She retired several years ago from teaching in the Burke County Public Schools system and The Children’s School, but continues to inspire lively discussions among walkers and non-walkers of all ages about the wonders of nature or the delights of park artwork. Once, without a word, she demonstrated how to remove a snake from the path. Another time, she charmed the world’s shyest 3-year-old (our granddaughter) into a lively, long discussion about Christmas gifts and books.

That morning of the letter “Y,” Janice told us about her desire to create an alphabet book, not with traditional typeset letters, but with photos of “letters” she had found in unexpected places. Unlike conventional alphabet books, her book would be out of order. Readers would guess what letter they found in the photo, then turn the page to see if they had guessed the letter the author had in mind. The book was to reinforce the letters of the alphabet, but also encourage children to see things in different ways.

Though Janice has earned money with technical writing jobs, she didn’t want money, prestige or fame for her book, but a gift for her 8-year-old nephew Jonathan. Since he’s now 38, she’d decided to write it, instead, for her 5-year-old grand-nephew and his 3-year-old sister.

“She’s been talking about this for 30 years,” said walker Ann Moncrief, who’d once worked with Janice at The Children’s School. Without excuse or promise, Janice agreed. It had been a long time.

Thirty years. I thought of my own projects, some stuck in my file cabinet for at least that long. Maybe it was time for me to give up.

Janice didn’t. Shortly before last Christmas, she sent an email with photos: She’d finished her book! In fact, she’d created and bought two “Mixed-Up Alphabet” books, identical except for their covers.

The cover of “E Is for Emma” shows three black keys of a piano that form an E on the white keys beneath a photo of Janice’s beautiful grandniece. The cover of “A Is for Andrew” has the A of a wooden clothes pin beside a photo of Emma’s beautiful brother.

We insisted Janice show us the actual books before mailing them, so one cold and rainy morning she brought them. After our walk, we climbed into her car, looked at the photos and read the books. Usually I find it difficult to read in the presence of others (particularly when cold), but her alphabet book captured my attention, and made me forget how chilly I was.

I really liked the concept, but also the subtle education about windmills, ginkgo trees and carabiners, used for rock climbing. I loved the family details and stories. And I thoroughly enjoyed the sharing and laughter Janice’s additional information brought to those of us huddled together in the car.

The book begins with a flamingo, brushing the ceiling and looking down on the first floor of a many-windowed living room and the question: “What letter could this be?” After turning the page, the author writes: “I think it looks like an S. You will find this at Uncle Jim and Aunt Janice’s house … Uncle Allen and Jonathan made this (flamingo) when Jonathan was about 6 years old. They used wood, metal and insulation for pipes. They then painted it pink!”

Every time I read the book, I find something to appreciate: the photo of Emma and Andrew’s grandparents standing beside each other, their arms creating the cross bar of the letter “H”; the first letter of their last name, Heinly; the “G” of Janice’s beloved dog Ellie sleeping on a wrinkled bed sheet; the “U” of a necklace Janice found hanging mysteriously in a tree on Hawaii.

With the letter “C,” “a fancy hinge on the front door of a Lutheran church,” where Janice plays hand bells, the book becomes interactive: “How many hinges can you find in your house?”

The authorial voice is unique, with comforting repetition and surprising variety.

The book ends with, “Now it’s your turn!” Go on a scavenger hunt to find all the letters of the alphabet. Send your pictures to Janice and let her guess your letters.

A few days after Christmas, we walkers asked immediately: “Did the children like the books?”

The family had been sick when the package arrived. The children hadn’t opened it by Christmas. When the children did open the gifts, they barely noticed their names and photos on the cover of a published book. And, at first, they weren’t quite sure what they were supposed to do to figure out a letter.

Not the reaction Janice had anticipated.

Later, though, she got a video, of the children’s father reading the book to the children, conversationally, slowly and involved. Questions and comments sprang up like flowers. On one page, Emma excitedly discovered a “C” different than the letter Janice had discovered, but definitely a “C.”

Just what Janice had been hoping for. And we walkers talked of the very positive future we saw for these books.

But what do you see in this story about the creation of a book?

A clever gift? A teaching success? A family treasure? An idea for a similar project?

I see all of these. But I also see a project that took 30 years, changed direction, cost time and money and, at times, computer frustration, and a not immediately appreciated gift that became a gift that will keep on giving. Finally, for those of us too easily discouraged about the difficulty of ever finishing our own worthwhile projects, I saw the four-letter word “HOPE.”