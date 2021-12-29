Lost Cove Wildfire 60% contained

NEBO - Firefighters increased containment of the Lost Cove Fire, which is now estimated at 1,000 acres and 60% contained. The fire, which started on Christmas Eve, is burning in the Wilson Creek watershed on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County.

The Lost Cove Fire has now backed down to Lost Cove Creek and Gragg Prong within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area. These creeks provide containment lines on the south and east side of the fire. The fire continues to burn through the leaf litter within the containment area with low intensity. In using the creeks as containment lines, fire managers are working to minimize impacts of fire suppression within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area. This indirect method of firefighting keeps firefighters out of direct danger from the fire front, as well as reduces the need for construction of new firelines within the sensitive Wilson Creek watershed.

On Tuesday, firefighters continued to improve the fireline on the northwest side of the fire to protect private property near the Roseboro community. This included limited burn out operations to remove any remaining fuel between the active fire and the fireline. Fire managers monitored the fire as it backed into the drainages for Lost Cove Creek and Gragg Prong.

