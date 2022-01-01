Lost Cove Wildfire 80% contained; cause under investigation

NEBO - Light rain and humid conditions Thursday and Friday allowed firefighters to continue progress containing the Lost Cove Fire, which remains at an estimated 1,000 acres and is now 80% contained. The fire has burned to the containment lines throughout much of the fire area, and only minimal interior hot spots remain where large, downed trees continue to burn.

Firefighters are continuing to monitor the fire throughout the weekend. The public can expect to see a small amount of smoke interior to the fire area, especially in the afternoons as warm temperatures dry the fuels. At this time, there are no concerns for the fire escaping the containment area. This will be the last operational update for the Lost Cove Fire.