Lost CoveWildfire grows to 700 acres

NEBO — The Lost Cove fire grew to an estimated 700 acres as the fire spread with low intensity within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area. The fire is burning in the Wilson Creek watershed on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County, NC. Containment remains at 20%.

The Lost Cove fire began near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville. The fire, which was reported on Christmas Eve, is now backing downhill from Timber Ridge to the south and east.

Firefighting efforts thus far have focused on securing the fireline on the northwest side of the fire to protect private property near the Roseboro community. As the fire spreads within the Wilderness Study Area, firefighters are continuing to monitor and improve that fireline. Fire managers are monitoring the fire as it backs down to Lost Cove Creek and Gragg Prong, which will provide containment lines to the south and east.

