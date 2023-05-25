Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dog and cat owners in Burke County whose furry friends need a rabies vaccine will soon get a chance to take advantage of a low-cost rabies clinic.

Burke County Animal Services is holding a rabies clinic on Saturday, June 10, at Belle Farm at 3851 Kathy Road, Morganton. The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and rabies vaccines will be $10, paid by cash or check only. That’s cheaper than the typical $15 to $25, said Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services.

For safety reasons, the clinic is for dogs-only but cat owners can buy vouchers for a rabies vaccination that can be redeemed at Burke County Animal Services, according to information from Animal Services.

Rabies vaccines are required by the state of North Carolina for cats, dogs and ferrets that are over the age of 4 months old, Settlemyre said.

It’s not just about following the law but protecting the fur babies.

Settlemyre said the county had a dog test positive for rabies several weeks ago. She said it came into Animal Services on a bite hold and then its health started deteriorated within 72 hours.

Animal Services was closed at the time and the evening cleaning crew entered and found the dog having a seizure, Settlemyre said.

Settlemyre said there were 11 more stray dogs on the same property and they had to be trapped and euthanized because none of them had ever had a vaccine.

“The repercussions for not having your animal vaccinated could be fatal,” she said.

Animal Services and the Burke Animal Services Foundation, the fundraising arm of the shelter, have several events and fundraisers coming up.

Those include:

June 3 from 8:30-11 a.m. will be the Strut Your Mutt fun walk at Valdese Lakeside Park, at 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive NE, Valdese, as a fundraiser to support the shelter. There will be adoptable dogs there if people want to check one out to take for a walk by the park. Participants are asked to get sponsors for their walk to raise money for the animals at Burke County Animal Services. Sponsorship and registration forms are available online at tinyurl.com/strutyourmutt2023, at bcpls.org, any Burke County Public Library location, or register on-site.

June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Raise the Woof” at Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate and children under 18 get in for free. Tickets come with a complementary glass of wine, food and goodie bag, according to event organizers. Sponsorships of the event start at $250 and include special recognition on Facebook, event posters, handouts and free admission.

All donations will go directly to the Burke County Animal Services Foundation.