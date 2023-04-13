The Burke County National Day of Prayer committee has been hard at work since the beginning of the year planning two special events to commemorate the day set aside for community prayer in our country.

Women’s Prayer Luncheon

The observance in Burke County will kick off with a Women’s Prayer Luncheon, which will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church at 502 W. Union St. in Morganton.

“Years ago, when Ann Graham Lotz was planning the “Just Give Me Jesus” event in Charlotte, she requested women all over the state to gather and pray for the event ahead of time,” said Nancy Whalley, chair of the Burke County NDP committee. “A group of women here gathered and decided to have a luncheon for that purpose. It was called a ‘Women’s Prayer Rally.’ It was so well received that many requested we have another the next year. As we continued to have these luncheons in the spring, we also began to plan for observing the National Day of Prayer. It seemed obvious that the prayer luncheon would be a good way to promote the NDP and ask women to go back to their churches and neighborhoods and publicize it.

“In addition to promoting the NDP, the wider purpose of the Women’s Prayer Luncheon is to minister to women in Burke County and give them opportunity to gather together in a time of prayer. Our speakers focus on prayer and what it means in their Christian walk. It also offers support for women as they deal with things that impact their lives.”

The guest speaker for the luncheon is Kellie Surratt, an author and certified Christian Life Coach and certified HIScoach, according to her biography.

“Her signature focus, ‘Soul Care Isn’t Selfish,’ teaches women to process through the restoration of their souls successfully through practical application of biblical principles,” her biography reads.

Surratt earned a bachelor’s degree in human services with a minor in child psychology from Pfeiffer University and has done mission work in 16 different countries.

“Kellie is a lovely young woman who is known personally to many on our committee,” Whalley said. “She has written two books, traveled to many countries for the purpose of bringing Christ to women across the world, and has a rich and productive prayer life. We believe she will be a true inspiration to the women who hear her. We really give her the freedom to bring the message she is inspired by the Holy Spirit to bring.”

In addition to Surratt’s remarks, the luncheon will feature music and a time of prayer.

Tickets to the luncheon are $15 each and can be purchased by contacting FBC at 828-437-2544. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, April 17.

“We will have a small number of tickets available at the door, if they don’t sell out before the luncheon date, but we encourage women to make plans ahead of time,” Whalley said.

She encouraged local women to attend the luncheon and renew their faith in an uplifting experience.

“They will enjoy a delicious meal, the fellowship of other women and be inspired by a wonderful message of encouragement for our day and time,” Whalley said

National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer was established in America in 1952 through federal legislation, according to nationaldayofprayer.org.

“The Bible encourages us to come together and offer our prayers to God,” Whalley said. “We are told that where two or three are gathered together in Jesus’ name, he is there in the midst of them (Matthew 28:20). And Revelations 8:4 describes prayers of the people being mingled with incense and sent up to God from the hand of an angel.”

The Burke County National Day of Prayer service will take place at noon Thursday, May 4, on the front lawn of First Baptist Church of Morganton. Seating will be available, but those who attend are invited to bring their own lawn chairs if they would like. Local community leaders will offer prayers in the areas of government, families, education, business, military and law enforcement, media and the Christian church.

Whalley explained how the committee chooses the speakers for the event each year.

“We spend a lot of time praying for direction for every facet of the program, no matter how small,” she said. “Then we ask committee members for any names that have come to them. We evaluate those, pray about them and then ask them if they would be willing to pray for the particular segment we chose them to pray for.”

A JROTC squad will present and retire the colors. Willette McIntosh, minister of music at Shiloh AME Church, will sing the National Anthem. Celebration Church choir will provide music before and during the event. Brian Keller will blow the shofar, and Emmitt LaBelle will perform a benediction on the bagpipes.

Whalley encouraged people to join in the National Day of Prayer event in Burke County.

“We often say this, but especially this year, the need to gather and lift our prayers to God is more urgent than I ever remember in my lifetime,” she said. “We are in such difficult times, and we are told that for our nation to heal, we must repent and turn from our wrong ways and pray.”