Bestselling novelist Charlie Lovett will speak at the Friends of the Burke County Public Library Author’s Luncheon Thursday, March 23. Morganton’s First Baptist Church will host the luncheon at noon in its fellowship hall.

In addition to writing novels, Lovett is an award-winning playwright and Lewis Carroll scholar. He will discuss his two most recent novels and a religious biography of Lewis Carroll.

The novels are “The Enigma Affair,” about a small-town librarian and a professional assassin who team up to solve a 75-year-old Nazi mystery, and “The Book of the Seven Spells,” a middle-grade book. It involves four diverse youngsters in a magic quest to keep a villainous seeker of evil spells at bay.

This annual library event was suspended during the pandemic, and 2023 marks the first Author’s Luncheon since March of 2020.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 16 at all three library locations in Hildebran, Valdese, and Morganton. The $25 ticket includes a lunch of pork roast, green beans, seasoned potatoes, rolls and dessert.

Charlie Lovett grew up surrounded by books and gained a love of reading from his father, who taught English literature at Wake Forest University. His family lived in Winston-Salem, where young Charlie attended the independent Summit School during the year and spent summers in the rural mountains of Ashe County.

He said that was before the area was popular as a resort.

“We overlooked hay fields, not golf courses,” he said.

Later, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theater from Davidson College in 1984, spent time in the antiquarian book business, then earned a Master of Fine Arts in Writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts in 1997. He developed a fascination for “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” author Lewis Carroll (1832-98) and collects Carroll memorabilia, including the famous British author’s typewriter.

Lovett soon began writing fiction, and his 2013 novel, “The Bookman’s Tale,” made The New York Times bestseller list. The story weaves a love of books and the English countryside into a Shakespearean mystery.

His six novels since include the two mentioned above and “First Impressions,” a literary adventure starring Jane Austen, “The Further Adventures of Ebenezer Scrooge,” “The Lost Book of the Grail,” and “Escaping Dreamland,” a homage to childhood mysteries such as Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys.

In addition to his fiction, Lovett has written or edited nine books about Lewis Carroll.

Lovett’s 2022 biographical work, “Lewis Carroll: Formed by Faith” focuses on the Victorian era author’s many religious writings.

“The more I read his diaries and lesser-known works, the more I became convinced, and this is not a radical thing to say, that his faith was at the center of his life,” Lovett said.

Lovett is a defender of Lewis Carroll, for whom there has been some controversy in recent years. “Maybe some of the inconsistencies others have noticed and pointed out were due to Carroll’s deep Christian faith,” Lovett said. “For previous biographers, that fact didn’t hold a lot of interest. It’s not sexy. Religious faith is an unpopular thing to write about.”

Lewis Carroll, a pen name for Charles Dodgson, was born into a conservative, high church family in Daresbury, Cheshire in England. His great-grandfather was an Irish bishop, and his father pastored a country church.

“Carroll became an ordained deacon in the Anglican Church as a young man and remained unmarried (a requirement of his university position),” Lovett said. “There’s a huge amount of primary and secondary source material that previous biographers hadn’t looked at. I like to think of this book as the first word on Carroll’s religious life and will encourage others to write about it. There are very few other Victorians for which we have that much evidence: his writings, pamphlets, letters to the press, thousands and thousands of pages of source material. Also, reminiscences of others who knew him and prayers he wrote in his diaries.”

These included confessional prayers, which some have read as indications of heavy guilt. Lovett said the idea that Carroll “must have committed a great sin” is wrong.

“Other Victorians did the same thing — it was just part of the culture,” Lovett said. “You can draw very erroneous conclusions. Victorians were self-deprecating in confessional prayers.”

Lovett and his wife, Janice, have a cottage in England they visit several weeks a year, allowing him access to Carroll resources in Oxford libraries.

Lovett has done a massive amount of research for “Lewis Carroll: Formed by Faith.” He mentioned being thankful for new electronic searches. For example, he was able to go through millions of pages of newspapers to find speeches Carroll’s father gave.

Lovett’s book, while grounded in factual detail, is meant for general readers.

“I wanted the book to be readable, not dry and only for religion majors,” he said.

Charlie and Janice Lovett live in Winston-Salem when not in England and are proud new grandparents.

This North Carolina author looks forward to returning to Burke County. He visited in 2019 and spoke to a small group at the Friends of the Burke County Public Library annual meeting.

Jane Gantt of Morganton chairs the Author’s Luncheon committee for the Friends and said, “Charlie Lovett’s talk was fascinating and memorable. We’re happy to invite him back to speak to a larger group at the Author’s Luncheon.”