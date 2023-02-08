VALDESE — Main street curbs in Valdese will be getting a facelift this year after the town council approved contracts for it on Monday night.

The Valdese Town Council unanimously approved a contract with Jimmy Coffee Concrete for $3,400 for new curbing along Main Street from Hoyle to Eldred streets. The council also approved a contract for Hickory Sealing & Striping for $8,490 to paint the curbing and crosswalks along the same path.

Allen Hudson, director of public works for the town, told council the work will include removing and replacing the curbing.

Hudson said it’s been five years since painting has been done. He said the curbing is not holding in the bricks, which is a tripping hazard, and bricks also have been cracking and the sand between the bricks has been washing out. He said his department has been replacing them when needed.

Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard told council by doing the work now, it will be done by the time the Waldensian Festival comes around in August. If they waited until the next budget cycle to decide on it, there is a chance it would not be done in time, he said.

Hudson confirmed the painting will be done on both sides of the street and will include the new ADA-compliant ramps the North Carolina Department of Transportation installed so those ramps will stand out more.

Also during the meeting, the council approved $35,750 for new Christmas decorations in town. The decorations will include lighted and unlighted garland in various places along Main Street. The fence at Bimbo Bakery will be one of those places that will have unlighted garland, said Tourism and Community Affairs Director Morrissa Angi, with lighted garland at places such as welcome signs, Centennial Fountain and the fountain on Carolina Street.

The new decorations also will include additional lighting at locations such as the Old Rock School, the recreation center, police department and town hall, as well as adding new bows to both sides of light polls, she said.

“That seems to be what really gives the Christmas feel to your downtown district,” Angi said. “It's just adding lights anywhere and everywhere you possibly can.”

In addition, the new decorations will include an interactive holiday installation that will allow families photo opportunities, Angi said.

“Of course now in the social media environment that we're in, the photo opportunities are so important to people, like they will come to your town just to take a photo with something,” Angi told the council.

Several council members said they’ve heard complaints from residents about the town decorations and have told them they would like more decorations.

The council also recognized and honored the Draughn High School’s varsity football team for going to the 1A West Regional finals this season.