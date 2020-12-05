Main Street office organizes second Holiday Market

With the Saturday, Nov. 28 market a ghost of Holiday Farmers Markets past, local residents are invited to enjoy the Saturday, Dec. 12 Holiday Market in downtown Morganton.

Twenty local farmers and vendors look forward to offering locally grown produce, homemade baked breads, local meats, wreaths, crafts and other farm goodies one more time before Santa comes to town. The Holiday Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is at 111 N. Green St. at the corner of Green Street and Avery Avenue.

“The Holiday Market will put you in the mood to deck the halls while filling your bellies with the wide offerings of seasonal goodies,” said Abby Nelson, Morganton Main Street manager. “There are also plenty of stocking stuffers to be snagged at the December Holiday Market, such as knitted toboggans, hand sanitizers, goat milk lotions and soaps and honey. Purchase larger gifts, such as flowery wreaths with berries and birds, original pieces of artwork of landscapes and caricatures of animals, and wooden handled pizza cutter wheels, just to name a few.”

The Holiday Market will include a raffle in which ten lucky winners will receive $100 each in Downtown Bucks, which are accepted as cash at participating stores in downtown Morganton.

“Obtain one of a kind gifts for your family and friends, and stock up one last time on squash, sweet potatoes and leafy greens before the first of the year,” Nelson said. “It is important to wear your masks and socially distance yourselves from others attending the market and from vendors. We wish you a safe and happy Holiday Market and season!”