Major flooding impacts center, hatchery

PISGAH – The devastating storm that hit western North Carolina Tuesday, Aug. 17 had a major impact on two facilities operated by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is currently closed to the public and all classes are suspended until further notice. The Bobby N. Setzer Fish Hatchery remains operational, but closed to the public.

The education center and hatchery are located on the same tract of property in Pisgah National Forest outside of Brevard. Several staff, a volunteer and one member of the public were at the education center when it began to take on water last Tuesday. They moved to higher ground immediately and were successfully evacuated by local emergency medical services. Hatchery staff and their families safely remained to care for the fish and the facilities.