Major multiple county projects on slate for 2022

Living and working through a pandemic has been a challenge for people, businesses and governments.

While 2021 ushered in a vaccine against COVID-19, the challenges lingered. But local governments have tried to continue with business as usual, even though that “usual” had to be tweaked.

A lot of what Burke County government did in 2021 was laying the groundwork for major projects in the coming year.

Western Regional Substance Abuse Treatment Facility

One of the biggest things Burke County was involved in this year was the $26 billion lawsuit settlement in July with opioid manufacturers and distributors. The county was one of numerous local and state governments across the U.S. that sued distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma.

Burke County is expecting to receive around $13 million over an 18-year period from the settlement, with the money going to combat drug addition likely in a long-term drug treatment facility in the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility.

County Manager Bryan Steen said he hopes settlement payments start by May 1.