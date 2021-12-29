Major multiple county projects on slate for 2022

Living and working through a pandemic has been a challenge for people, businesses and governments.
While 2021 ushered in a vaccine against COVID-19, the challenges lingered. But local governments have tried to continue with business as usual, even though that “usual” had to be tweaked.
A lot of what Burke County government did in 2021 was laying the groundwork for major projects in the coming year.
Western Regional Substance Abuse Treatment Facility
One of the biggest things Burke County was involved in this year was the $26 billion lawsuit settlement in July with opioid manufacturers and distributors. The county was one of numerous local and state governments across the U.S. that sued distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma.
Burke County is expecting to receive around $13 million over an 18-year period from the settlement, with the money going to combat drug addition likely in a long-term drug treatment facility in the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility.
County Manager Bryan Steen said he hopes settlement payments start by May 1.
Steen told commissioners during the board’s December meeting that a request for qualifications for architectural services for the renovation of the Burke-Catawba facility was issued on Dec. 10. The state’s two-year budget includes $3.25 million in 2021-22 for renovation of the facility on Government Drive in Morganton for the regional treatment facility, which will have an educational aspect to train for a new trade for those seeking treatment.
The preliminary timeline also calls for developing and receiving approval of a Memorandum of Agreement by May 1 with counties that are interested in participating in the facility for guidance on payment of drug abuse treatment, Steen said.
Steen said preliminary plans are to select an architect for remodeling by March 1.
With assistance from drug treatment service providers, the hope is to complete facility remodeling design plans for Burke-Catawba by June 1, bid the remodeling project to contractors by July 1 and receive bids from contractors by Aug. 15 and select and approve a contractor possibly in a recessed meeting or special-called meeting in September, Steen said.
He said remodeling construction activities could be initiated by Oct. 1, with a completion goal of May 1, 2023.
New animal services building
Another project county commissioners and staff have been working on for a while is a new animal services building.
The board first started considering a new shelter in 2019 when it contracted with Shelter Planners of America for a facility needs assessment.
Work on the new shelter should start in 2022.
In August, commissioners agreed to spend $35,000 to buy around 2.5 acres from Burke County Public Schools on Kirksey Drive for a new shelter. The property sits between the Burke County 911 Communications Center and the Burke County Public Schools bus garage. The 2.5 acres was added to the property the county already owns there.
Steen said architectural building design work is expected to be completed by Feb. 1 and the county should have a construction cost estimate as well as determine the need for financing by May 1.
He said the hope is to put the project out for bids by May 15 and receive bids back by June 10. The board of commissioners would then award a contract for the project during its June meeting and take any action(s) needed if financing is utilized, Steen said.
Construction on the new shelter could start by Aug. 1, with a projected completion date of April 15, 2023, he said.
EMS Base No. 1
On Dec. 21, county commissioners approved buying 1.62 acres at 3152 N.C. 18 South in Morganton for a new EMS base No. 1.
The new EMS base would replace the current Station No. 1, which is behind UNC Health Blue Ridge. County officials have said that station has served its usefulness.
EMS Base No. 1 serves an area that includes from Drexel to Lowe’s Home Improvement and the U.S. 64 area.
The state’s new two-year budget includes $650,000 in 2021-22 for the construction of a new EMS station. The cost of construction is unknown at this point but bids for it will likely go out sometime in 2022.
East Burke Convenience Site
After trying two previous times, commissioners approved in March the purchase of 14.5 acres in Connelly Springs for a trash convenience site in the eastern end of Burke County. The site includes a 19,701-square-foot metal building and another 5,000-square-foot building.
The current convenience site is on Rhodhiss Road, but that property is starting to sink because it was on a previous dump site, according to county officials.
In addition to serving as a convenient site, the county plans to move its water/sewer employees to the location.
Steen said the hope is to complete the design of the site by April 1 and develop preliminary cost estimate to include in the 2022-23 budget development discussions.
He said the project is anticipated to go out for bids by April 15 and to select a contractor by May 30, with the construction cost to be included in his recommended budget for 2022-23.
He said commissioners could award a construction contract for the site during their June meeting, with construction starting by July 15. Steen said the anticipated completion date for construction would be Oct. 30, with an opening of Nov. 15.
Jonas Ridge Convenience Site
The county also is building a convenience site in Jonas Ridge.
In September, commissioners approved buying 5.54 on NC 181, which is the final parcel needed to advance the Jonas Ridge Convenience Site and Cranberry Bog Nature Park project, according to county information.
Steen said the hope is to complete site design of the project by May 1 and develop a preliminary construction cost estimate to include in budget development discussions for the 2022-23 budget.
He said the plan is for bids for construction to go out by May 15 and select a contractor by June 1, with the construction cost included in his 2022-23 recommended budget. Steen said the hope is to award a construction contract for the project during the June commissioners meeting for start of construction by July 15.
He said the projected completion date of construction is Oct. 30, with an opening by Nov. 15.
New staff
The county currently is looking for a new tax administrator. Long-time Tax Administrator Danny Isenhour is retiring in March and the job has been posted to the county website. The yearly salary range is between $72,469 and $112,317, with an anticipated start date of March 21, according to the posting.
County commissioners also will have to start a search for a new county manager. Steen plans to retire by Jan.1, 2023.
He told commissioners they should initiate recruitment efforts for a new manager possibly in June or July.
Steen said all of the dates on the planned projects are very preliminary estimates which can be disrupted by COVID, lack of vendors/contractors, as well as additional potential projects.