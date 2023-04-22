Drivers who use the bridge over Interstate 40 at Causby Road in Burke County will have to find an alternate route for the next six months while it undergoes work.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the bridge at I-40 Exit 98 will be closed to traffic starting Sunday night for work to start on its rehabilitation.

The marked detour will direct traffic to use Exit 96 for Kathy Road or Exit 100 for Jamestown Road and then use U.S. 70 for destinations north of I-40 and Jamestown Road for destinations south of I-40, according to a release from NCDOT.

Crews from NHM Constructors, located in Asheville, will be doing the work that will rehabilitate the 67-year-old bridge at a cost of nearly $1.5 million, said David Uchiyama, a spokesman for NCDOT. Funding for the work will come from state and federal resources, he said.

It is a major rehabilitation project that will see crews remove and replace old concrete, rehabilitate the beam structure, pour a new deck, build new approach slabs, and add fresh striping and new guardrail, the release said.

During the work, drivers should remain alert, avoid distractions and obey all posted signs in and around the work zone, according to the release.

“We understand that the detour will be inconvenient for drivers in the area, but the closure is absolutely necessary to make the necessary repairs,” NCDOT Resident Engineer Travis Henley said in the release. “Closing the bridge is the safest, most cost-effective, and most time-efficient manner to conduct this work.”

The release said the project will result in a modern bridge that meets industry standards and will serve local drivers for decades into the future.

NCDOT said it inspects and maintains more than 18,000 structures across the state, including more than 300 in Burke County. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.