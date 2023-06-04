After he retired as senior minister from Waldensian Presbyterian Church in Valdese (2007-21), the Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick began attending First Presbyterian Church in Morganton, where I met him. Though I haven’t known him long, I’ve discovered he values his family deeply, thoroughly enjoys (and studies) Rock and Roll music, and speaks out on controversial issues. But he is also a Biblical scholar who offers old and new perspectives on faith.

When I learned he was teaching a class on Jesus and the Woman at the Well, the Bible story in the New Testament’s Gospel of John, I was delighted. I love that woman at the well, who tries to change the subject when Jesus gets personal, likes to discuss theology, gets excited about meeting a man who knows who she is, and even runs to tell her neighbors. I love that Jesus speaks without hesitation to an outcast from polite society, a Samaritan, and a woman, at a time when rabbis did not speak to women in public — not even their wives.

But I’d never given much thought to Frederick’s opening question: What’s the first thing Jesus does in this encounter? He asked for water first, we realized, something he needed on a hot day when he was tired. Frederick suggested that sometimes this is a missing component in mission work: asking for help from those who themselves need help.

Frederick himself has had mission experience. Long concerned about domestic abuse, he published “Men in the Mirror,” a curriculum he developed and has used in classes in Central and South America, as well as in the United States. Rather than preaching at people about certain cultural attitudes, this 13-week curriculum uses Scripture as a mirror to show participants both their own lives and the life of Christ and, in this way, inspires them to lead a Christ-centered life.

This April, the Nkhoma Synod of Malawi, Africa, invited Frederick to teach this curriculum to their seminarians.

He joined the Western North Carolina’s Malawi Mission Team trip, scheduled April 11-28. The trip itself was “long and arduous,” he said, and sometimes caused “sleep difficulties” for him. “The long dirt roads to remote locations with 10 of us in the back of a small Rover, converted to an ambulance, were a real challenge.”

But what an amazing experience!

When I interviewed him for this story, he responded at once, with enthusiasm: “I was really struck by how strong the church is in Africa, not just the Presbyterian but many other denominations. Out of 18 million people, 3 million are Presbyterians, with thousands new added every year. There are three Synods in the nation, all averaging about seven new churches a year. The Churches of Central Africa Presbyterian — the Nkhoma Synod — meet every two years. Each pastor in Malawi has three to four churches, each church 1,000 members apiece and sometimes more.

“We got to see clinics, health care centers, and educational programs,” Frederick added. “We worshiped with local communities.”

The Malawi worship services themselves amazed him. Groups of people from various locations around the congregation took turns singing in those huge crowds, many songs, beautiful and lively. Sometimes the services, both in Chichewa, the language of Malawi and in English, lasted as long as three hours.

Frederick couldn’t imagine local Presbyterians lasting three hours in a church service. I agreed at once, thinking primarily of myself.

“And no matter what day or what time they worship,” he said: “The sanctuary is full.”

He thoroughly enjoyed the teaching experience — both with pastors and with seminarians. The classes included Pentecostals, Methodists, and other denominations, all equally excited about what they learned and planned to take to churches through Malawi.

His classes began with the sentence: “Just as the Gospel challenges the broader realm of our culture, so it also challenges the interpersonal relationships and how we are involved with one another.’”

The curriculum examines different relationship components. “One of those was the humility of Christ,” Frederick said. “Part of that humility is in the way that Christ makes Himself emotionally vulnerable to others, as when ‘Jesus wept’ with Mary and Martha and shared their grief.”

Seminarian, William, agreed: “Pastoral authority and strength often come from vulnerability.”

All the men were “very open to this challenge to their own culture and asked extremely effective questions,” Frederick said. The pastors gave “great illustrations” from what they’d observed in their own congregations.

Johani, a youth pastor for the Synod, said that the lessons “challenge the cultural impact of masculine distortion in the culture: It is imperative to work with youth to help them understand that there is a difference between ‘following Christ and His relationship skills’ opposed to ‘traditional male dominance and control.’”

Though the seminarians didn’t have much experience in leading in a local church, pastoral care, and administrative issues, Frederick said, “They asked probing questions. They added to the Men in the Mirror curriculum, fleshed it out more.”

Dr. Barbara Nagy, a primary care physician in Connelly Springs, who served 20 years in Africa as a medical missionary, 16 of those years in Malawi, praised the contributions of Frederick’s work to this year’s Malawi Mission:

“The Men in the Mirror Bible study represents a paradigm shift of how women are treated in Malawi” she said. “And I am particularly grateful that this effort is being led by the church in Malawi.”

“Serving as a mentor was a great joy,” Frederick concluded.

His obvious appreciation recalled for me a similar delight I’ve heard over the years from others who’ve returned from mission trips with deep gratitude for what they’d received

And what had they received? Cups of water from a well perhaps.