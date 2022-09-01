Man airlifted after crash on NC 181

A man was airlifted after a Thursday evening crash on N.C. 181.

Troopers said witnesses reported seeing a vehicle speeding up and down Stephens Road shortly before a crash sent it into a ravine off N.C. 181 around 7:30 p.m., said Trooper J.D. Ellis with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Ellis said the driver, whose identity has not been released, ran off Stephens Road, overcorrected, ended up sideways and started rolling down Stephens Road toward the highway.

The vehicle rolled across N.C. 181 and into a ravine on the other side, Ellis said. The driver, who was the only occupant, was ejected from the vehicle.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Ellis said.

The driver was airlifted to a Johnson City, Tennessee, hospital with serious injuries, Ellis said.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety, Burke County REACT, Oak Hill Fire Rescue and Burke County EMS all responded to the scene along with NCSHP.

More information will be published as it becomes available.