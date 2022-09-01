 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Man airlifted after crash on NC 181

  • 0
FullSizeRender.jpeg

Firefighters load up into their trucks after working at the scene of a crash on N.C. 181 at Stephens Road for a couple of hours Thursday evening.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

A man was airlifted after a Thursday evening crash on N.C. 181.

Troopers said witnesses reported seeing a vehicle speeding up and down Stephens Road shortly before a crash sent it into a ravine off N.C. 181 around 7:30 p.m., said Trooper J.D. Ellis with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Ellis said the driver, whose identity has not been released, ran off Stephens Road, overcorrected, ended up sideways and started rolling down Stephens Road toward the highway.

The vehicle rolled across N.C. 181 and into a ravine on the other side, Ellis said. The driver, who was the only occupant, was ejected from the vehicle.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Ellis said.

The driver was airlifted to a Johnson City, Tennessee, hospital with serious injuries, Ellis said.

People are also reading…

The Morganton Department of Public Safety, Burke County REACT, Oak Hill Fire Rescue and Burke County EMS all responded to the scene along with NCSHP.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New restaurant puts family first

New restaurant puts family first

A new family-owned and operated restaurant on Carbon City Road in Morganton is offering a mix of authentic Mexican food, Tex-Mex, California-s…

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s legacy 25 years after her tragic death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert