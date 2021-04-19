Man falls to his death in Linville Gorge

A man fell to his death Saturday in the Linville Gorge.

Rescue crews were called to the area of Babel Tower around 12:32 p.m., according to a post on Burke County Search and Rescue's Facebook page.

After hiking about a mile from the Babel Tower trailhead to the incident location in the gorge, responders found the victim dead on arrival, the Facebook post said.

It’s believed the victim fell about 40 to 60 feet, Burke County EMS Capt. Brad Browning said.

The victim, a man who looked to be in his late 50s, had been hiking with his son and seemed to have decided to climb part of Babel Tower, Browning said. No ropes were used, and Browning didn’t believe the man originally had intended to climb the tower when he and his son set off to hike in the gorge.

The N.C. Helo-Aquatic Rescue Team, which had trained just late last week in Burke County, helped with recovering the victim’s body, the Facebook post said.

The U.S. Forest Service is investigating the incident, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

Burke County EMS, Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County Rescue Squad, N.C. Emergency Management and resources from Avery and McDowell counties also responded to the scene.