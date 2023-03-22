A man ended up with charges Tuesday morning after he refused to leave the scene of a fire.

Officers and fire personnel with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were called to the wooded area behind Shoe Show in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center on West Fleming Drive, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Responding officers could see a large cloud of black smoke billowing into the sky, the release said.

Further investigation revealed a campsite of people experiencing homelessness had caught fire, and there were multiple other campsites nearby, the release said.

Personnel on scene evacuated the neighboring tents, but two people in one of the tents refused to leave after they were asked multiple times, the release said.

When the fire was out and officers were trying to get information from the two people who refused to leave their tent, they encountered Eric Eugene Holland, the release said.

Holland, 59, would not give officers his information for the fire report before he resisted arrest, the release said.

He ended up getting charged with possession of methamphetamine and resist, delay and obstruct, according to the press release.

Holland was previously convicted of unemployment violations in 2013, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

His bond was set at $4,999.01 secured, the release said. Jail records indicated he has bonded out of jail.