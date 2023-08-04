CHARLOTTE – A man federal prosecutors say is responsible for trafficking meth into Burke and Catawba counties has been sentenced to serve more than two decades in prison.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Alfonso Roman Brito, 44, to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine, Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced on Friday.

A release from King’s office said, according to filed court documents and evidence introduced at Brito’s trial, in 2019, law enforcement were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in Catawba and Burke counties and surrounding communities. As trial evidence established, the investigation determined that Brito, who was an inmate in the Georgia Department of Corrections, was in charge of coordinating the shipment of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine from Atlanta into Western North Carolina, the release said.

According to information presented at trial, between 2019 and 2021, Brito orchestrated the delivery of more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine from Georgia to North Carolina, which was then sold to drug networks in the area for local distribution, the release said.

In December 2022, a federal jury convicted Brito of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine, the release said.

The release said six co-defendants also have been sentenced for drug-related offenses in connection with this case. They are:

• Charles Ray Hildebran, sentenced to 180 months in prison and five years of supervised release. He has previous felony convictions of breaking and entering and larceny after B&E in both Burke and Lincoln counties, according to a search on the North Carolina Department of Corrections website. He also has a previous felony conviction in Burke of safecracking/safe robbery and felony possession of Schedule II, and other conviction in Burke dating back to 2000.

• Jeffrey Ben Pavkovich, sentenced to 151 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

• Billy Dean Potter, sentenced to 132 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He is currently on probation in Burke County for a 2021 conviction of felony possession of Schedule II. He was convicted of the same thing in Burke in 2017 and in Catawba in 2016 and in Caldwell in 2015, along with other convictions dating to 2010, according to a NCDOC search.

• Phillip Anthony Godfrey, sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release. He has previous misdemeanor convictions in Burke.

• Britton Nicole Metcalf, sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release. She has a previous felony drug conviction in Burke in 2017 and a post release probation revocation in 2018, according to an NCDOC search.

• Marcos Alan Martinez, sentenced to 46 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which oversees the Charlotte District Office, Ronnie Martinez, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in North Carolina and South Carolina, Robert Schurmeier, director of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman and Catawba County Sheriff Donald G. Brown II joined King in making the announcement Friday.

Hinceman said he appreciates the help Burke County receives from the federal agencies.

“We rely heavily on our federal partners to help us target problem drug offenders,” Hinceman told The News Herald. “We just enjoy a good working relationship with those federal agencies.”

King commended the DEA, HSI, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office for leading the investigation. U.S. Attorney King also thanked the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Newton Police Department, the Hickory Police Department and the Georgia Department of Corrections for their assistance in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hess of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville prosecuted the case.

