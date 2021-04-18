 Skip to main content
Man injured, home destroyed in fire Saturday evening
Man injured, home destroyed in fire Saturday evening

  Updated
A man was injured and his home destroyed in a Saturday night fire southwest of Morganton.

Firefighters responding to 5040 Rainhill Church Road found a man with burns on his hands Saturday evening, said Matthew Chapman, Burke County fire inspector.

The cause and point of origin of the fire remains under investigation, Chapman said. The house was a total loss.

The man was the only person injured, he said.

Brendletown, West End, Salem, Glen Alpine, Dysartsville, Nebo and Triple Community fire departments responded to the fire, along with Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS and the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

