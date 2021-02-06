Man killed in house fire in Connelly Springs

CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man was killed Saturday morning after a fire erupted in a home in Connelly Springs.

A fire was reported in the laundry room of the house, located at 6909 Sam Huffman Road, by a resident of the home around 10:50 a.m., according to a press release from Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to find fire coming from the garage area of the residence, the release said. A resident of the home advised firefighters that a man was presumed to still be inside.

A primary search was quickly conducted and then firefighters began to extinguish the blaze, the release said. Firefighters located the victim, identified as 77-year-old Gerald Edward Huffman, deceased in the laundry room/garage area of the home.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, the release said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and appears to be accidental, pending further investigation. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI are assisting the Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation, according to the release.