Man pulls disabled woman from burning home

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man’s early morning cigarette helped save a woman’s life Saturday after he pulled her from her burning mobile home.

Tim Frappier had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette just after 5 a.m. when he saw flames shooting out of the back of his neighbor’s home on Rock Lane near Johnson Bridge Road, said Fire Inspector Robert Bishop.

His neighbor, an older woman with disabilities that make movement difficult, was asleep on the living room sofa, Bishop said. Frappier carried her out of the home.

Frappier's wife, Carolyn, said she thought it was too late for her neighbor when they came outside and saw the fire.

"I thought it was too late," she said. "It was horrible."

She went inside their house and called 911 while her husband went into the neighbor's house and pulled her and her two dogs out.

"I thank God every second right now," she said. "I keep thanking God that it turned out okay because she was asleep and she's a parapalegic, so I'm just really thankful that he got her in time."

The Frappiers just got home from vacation Thursday, Carolyn said. She said it was incredible that they were home and awake at the early morning hour.