Man pulls disabled woman from burning home

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man’s early morning cigarette helped save a woman’s life Saturday after he pulled her from her burning mobile home.
Tim Frappier had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette just after 5 a.m. when he saw flames shooting out of the back of his neighbor’s home on Rock Lane near Johnson Bridge Road, said Fire Inspector Robert Bishop.
His neighbor, an older woman with disabilities that make movement difficult, was asleep on the living room sofa, Bishop said. Frappier carried her out of the home.
Frappier’s wife, Carolyn, said she thought it was too late for her neighbor when they came outside and saw the fire.
“I thought it was too late,” she said. “It was horrible.”
She went inside their house and called 911 while her husband went into the neighbor’s house and pulled her and her two dogs out.
“I thank God every second right now,” she said. “I keep thanking God that it turned out okay because she was asleep and she’s a parapalegic, so I’m just really thankful that he got her in time.”
The Frappiers just got home from vacation Thursday, Carolyn said. She said it was incredible that they were home and awake at the early morning hour.
“He’s my hero,” Carolyn said of her husband. “He’s everybody’s hero, that’s what I think about him. He’s a special man, like that inspector said, he said it took a special guy to do that and I think that’s so true.”
Bishop said with the amount of smoke damage in the home, the woman likely would not have survived without Frappier carrying her out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Bishop said. The fire started in an outbuilding beside the mobile home.
The woman whose home burned declined assistance from the Red Cross and treatment from EMS. She is staying with family members, Bishop said.
Icard, George Hildebran and Lovelady fire and rescues all responded along with Burke County EMS and the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
