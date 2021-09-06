Man’s COVID-19 experience makes him thankful for vaccine

He said was somewhat of an anti-vaxxer himself. He didn’t think there was enough research done on the impacts the vaccine could have, and articles he had read online made him skeptical that the perks of the vaccine outweighed the risks.

But his wife, Carmen, told him he needed to get vaccinated, so he did.

“I was anti-vaccine when I was standing in the line to get the shot,” Patton said. “I was probably anti-vaccine when they were giving me the shot, but I don’t regret it, because deep down I knew, based on anything I was scared about, I knew that we’re doing something right. I mean, this has gotta be right.”

He said he knows that people will be skeptical that the vaccine works, and may even point to the fact that he still contracted the virus as their evidence that it doesn’t. But the numbers don’t lie, he said.

“I look at the numbers every day at Carolinas HealthCare and I see that we made the right decision,” Patton said.

Those numbers on Thursday showed 39 people hospitalized and 15 people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Of all the people hospitalized, only four are vaccinated, only one vaccinated person was in the intensive care unit and no vaccinated people were part of the nine on ventilators Thursday.