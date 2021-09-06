Man’s COVID-19 experience makes him thankful for vaccine

It was a couple of weeks ago and just a few hours after he had gone to his wife’s grandparents’ home that he got the call.
Damion Patton had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
“I freaked out completely,” Patton said.
He and everyone he had been to dinner with that night were tested, including his wife, her mother, her brother and her grandparents.
He was the only one to test positive, and all of them had been vaccinated.
When he spoke to The News Herald on Thursday, Patton had just finished his quarantine period. His symptoms never manifested as anything more serious than allergies and minor sinus issues, and he was thankful for that.
It hadn’t been too long before that he had watched a pretty close friend, who he thought was in good health, die from COVID-19, and his wife’s great-grandmother had suffered the same fate after she contracted it in a congregate living setting.
“We’ve got plenty of friends that their parents and grandparents are either in the hospital or have passed away,” Patton said. “There’s a girl we know now that’s our age, her mother’s on a ventilator right now, and I can tell you she’s anti-vaccination.”
But Patton didn’t start this year gung-ho about vaccines.
He said was somewhat of an anti-vaxxer himself. He didn’t think there was enough research done on the impacts the vaccine could have, and articles he had read online made him skeptical that the perks of the vaccine outweighed the risks.
But his wife, Carmen, told him he needed to get vaccinated, so he did.
“I was anti-vaccine when I was standing in the line to get the shot,” Patton said. “I was probably anti-vaccine when they were giving me the shot, but I don’t regret it, because deep down I knew, based on anything I was scared about, I knew that we’re doing something right. I mean, this has gotta be right.”
He said he knows that people will be skeptical that the vaccine works, and may even point to the fact that he still contracted the virus as their evidence that it doesn’t. But the numbers don’t lie, he said.
“I look at the numbers every day at Carolinas HealthCare and I see that we made the right decision,” Patton said.
Those numbers on Thursday showed 39 people hospitalized and 15 people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Of all the people hospitalized, only four are vaccinated, only one vaccinated person was in the intensive care unit and no vaccinated people were part of the nine on ventilators Thursday.
“Nobody says it’s going to prevent COVID,” Patton said. “But it can lighten the load, which it did for me, and it can help prevent the spread of COVID.”
Patton said he wished people would trust the science and listen to the health care professionals who have begged the public to get vaccinated.
“If you don’t believe in the medicine, do you believe in it when you need it?” Patton said. “Just believe in the medicine and the science of the vaccine may not prevent COVID, like it didn’t prevent it in me, but it may prevent other people from testing positive and makes your virus load so light that you barely realized you have it. I’ll take that over a risk of being in the ICU or, God forbid, being on a ventilator at any point.”
He said the misinformation and myths being spread about COVID-19 and its vaccines have passed the point of being dangerous.
“I put a status up on Facebook the other day that misinformation is not only dangerous, but it’s deadly,” Patton said. “That’s a huge problem that it’s that easy to go on social media and believe misinformation … At some point, you’re going to have to just separate what’s real and what’s fake, and I don’t know what’s going to do it for people.”
He said he doesn’t usually speak up on controversial topics like this, but that he couldn’t go on without sharing his experience with someone who may be looking to get vaccinated.
“Who do you love that has to die for you to wake up and realize that it’s probably a good idea to just, regardless of your political or even personal belief, to just believe in the medicine?” Patton said.
For more information about getting vaccinated, visit myspot.nc.gov or call the county health department at 828-764-9150.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.