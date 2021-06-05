Man’s death in Linville Gorge marks second in as many months

A man fell 80 feet to his death Wednesday night in the Linville Gorge, marking the second fatality in the wilderness area in as many months.
Michael Patrick Ryva, 30, of Forest Park, Illinois, was an experienced hiker, his family told Burke County Emergency Management Director Mike Willis.
But Wednesday night, Ryva walked down a side path on Rock Jock Trail. That separated him from his hiking companion, and he was carrying both their cellphones and their only headlamp, Willis said. He ended up accidentally falling 80 feet off a ledge.
His hiking companion heard the fall, but with no light or cellphone, they weren’t able to get any help until around 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Willis said.
Rescuers reached Ryva around 4 p.m. that afternoon, a release from Willis’ office said Thursday night.
A Friday afternoon post from the Burke County Search and Rescue Facebook page said rescue crews used technical rope systems to reach the patient, and rescuers made it out of the woods with the victim around midnight Friday.
Ryva’s death was the second in the Linville Gorge in as many months.
On April 17, a man who looked to be in his late 50s died while hiking with his son about a mile from the Babel Tower trailhead in the gorge, according to a previous News Herald article.
It appeared that the man decided to climb part of the tower, but no ropes were used and rescue officials told the newspaper in April that they didn’t believe climbing the tower was what the man originally intended. He fell about 40 to 60 feet to his death, the article said.
Rescue crews usually respond to around 75 to 100 calls in the gorge a year, Willis told the newspaper Friday.
Unlike a state park with obvious, well-worn trails, trails in the gorge, a federally designated wilderness area, may be overgrown with brush or have areas that have washed out because of weather. Most of the trails won’t be marked, Willis said.
“There’s no rangers, there’s no rescue, there’s no nothing,” he said. “It’s wilderness.”
Anyone taking to the gorge should be prepared for anything. Willis said hikers should have their phones fully charged, take extra batteries or battery packs, have a GPS device, lights, plenty of food and water and be ready to stay much longer than they anticipate.
He said hikers should always stay on trails.
Cell service is spotty, at best, in the Linville Gorge, and it can take hours for rescuers to reach an injured or lost hiker because of the terrain and conditions, Willis said.
“Preparation, that’s all you can do,” Willis said.
He said a combination of social media and the pandemic have sent more people than normal to explore the outdoors and the Linville Gorge in the last year and a half, but it’s not the place for beginning hikers to get their boots dirty.
Departments who responded to the scene Thursday include Burke County EMS Special Operations, Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Emergency Management, North Carolina Emergency Management, Oak Hill Fire Rescue, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Ashford North Cove Fire Department and Spruce Pine Fire Rescue.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.