Man’s death in Linville Gorge marks second in as many months

It appeared that the man decided to climb part of the tower, but no ropes were used and rescue officials told the newspaper in April that they didn’t believe climbing the tower was what the man originally intended. He fell about 40 to 60 feet to his death, the article said.

Rescue crews usually respond to around 75 to 100 calls in the gorge a year, Willis told the newspaper Friday.

Unlike a state park with obvious, well-worn trails, trails in the gorge, a federally designated wilderness area, may be overgrown with brush or have areas that have washed out because of weather. Most of the trails won’t be marked, Willis said.

“There’s no rangers, there’s no rescue, there’s no nothing,” he said. “It’s wilderness.”

Anyone taking to the gorge should be prepared for anything. Willis said hikers should have their phones fully charged, take extra batteries or battery packs, have a GPS device, lights, plenty of food and water and be ready to stay much longer than they anticipate.

He said hikers should always stay on trails.

Cell service is spotty, at best, in the Linville Gorge, and it can take hours for rescuers to reach an injured or lost hiker because of the terrain and conditions, Willis said.