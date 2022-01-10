 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man still missing after weekend searches
Man still missing after weekend searches

  • Updated
A man still is missing despite weekend search efforts to find him.

George Winslow Smith, 81, is described as a 5-foot, 9-inch white man with ear-length, grey hair and brown eyes who weighs about 180 pounds. He’s believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at 2967 Clark Loop in Morganton on Jan. 4 around 4:30 p.m., authorities have told The News Herald. He was reported missing Wednesday night with a Silver Alert issued Thursday morning.

Smith was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and blue-and-grey tennis shoes, according to the Silver Alert.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant told The News Herald a neighbor of Smith’s in the Branstrom Orchard Street area had footage from a camera on their property of Smith going into a wooded area, but the camera never caught sight of Smith leaving.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with Burke County Emergency Management, the Burke County Rescue Squad, state park rangers and the Burke County Special Ops team all searched an area off Branstrom Orchard Street for signs of Smith on Friday, but they didn’t find him during the search, Whisenant said last week.

Crews returned to the area Saturday and searched a nearby pond along with a broader area in the woods, but Smith still has not been located, Whisenant said Saturday.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

