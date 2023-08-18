A man and woman were charged after investigators said they were led on a high-speed chase with a man on a motorcycle earlier this month.

Christopher Dean Lunsford, 39, of Morganton, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, while Autumn Marie Burhans, 29, of Morganton, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after deputies said they tried to stop a motorcycle with two occupants at the intersection of Antioch Road and NC 18/US 64 in the Chesterfield community on Aug. 11, the release said.

The motorcycle tried to flee the scene at a high speed to elude the deputy, but after a short chase, the operator lost control of the motorcycle and crashed, the release said.

The driver tried to run from the scene but was apprehended after a brief foot chase, the release said. He was identified as Lunsford, and he was found to be in possession of a gun, according to the release.

Burhans also was found to be in possession of a gun and about 7 grams of fentanyl, the release said.

They were both taken to the magistrate’s office, where Lunsford’s bond was set at $75,000 secured and Burhans’ bond was set at $100,000 secured.

Lunsford has previous convictions of felony possession or distribution of a meth precursor, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny over $1,000, multiple counts of felony possession of stolen goods, multiple counts of felony receiving stolen goods, felony common law robbery and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Burhans has previous convictions of felony receiving a stolen vehicle, felony speeding to elude arrest, felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to NCDAC records.