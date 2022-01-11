Managing gnats on houseplants

They flit across your face, hover near your houseplants, or gather by the window. Fortunately, these fungus gnat insects are more annoying to us than harmful to our plants.

This pest finds its way into our homes on plants added to our indoor houseplant collection or those moved inside after a summer outdoors. Some may enter on organically rich, non-pasteurized soil.

The small, 1/8-inch adult resembles a fruit fly or mosquito but does not feed on overripe fruit and vegetables and it does not bite. Adults live for only seven to 10 days, but the female can lay up to 200 eggs in the cracks and crevices of moist soil in that short time.

Eggs hatch releasing worm-like larvae with black heads and elongated white or clear legless bodies. The larvae begin feeding in the top two to three inches of soil, dining on fungi, algae and organic matter and occasionally plant roots and leaves on the soil surface.