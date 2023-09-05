An assault in Madison County has lead to a search for the suspect in Morganton.

A News Herald reporter on the scene said law enforcement are searching for the suspect in a wooded area on the dead end of Williams Road and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center property.

The suspect is wanted for felony assault of a mail carrier in Madison County. A story from WYFF said Mars Hill Police Department was called Tuesday afternoon about an assault where the victim said their car had also been stolen.

Authorities say they got into a chase with the suspect vehicle and the chase ended on Williams Road in Morganton.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting Burke County Sheriff’s Office with the search, including a Highway Patrol helicopter.

According to a post on Burke County 911 Facebook page, people should be on the lookout for a white man wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and dark pants standing around 5 feet, five inches tall in the area of Burkemont Avenue and Fletcher Street in Morganton.