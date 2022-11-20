Many Burke residents to face dramatically higher prices this winter

Beverly Young realizes she is one of the lucky ones.

“I live in an upstairs apartment with three people around me and one underneath me,” she said. “Most of the time in the winter, I don’t even turn on the heat.”

Young, 62 and dependent on her disability income, believes that between Social Security, Medicare and help from social services and local relief agencies, she won’t have much trouble making ends meet this winter. But as people across the nation and in Burke County face the prospect of rising heating prices this winter, others may not be so fortunate as Young.

“I worry about our seniors and whether or not they will lower their temperatures, or they’ll have to bundle up,” said Morganton resident Mary Wright who regularly volunteers at local relief agencies. “I just pray they don’t have to do that.”

One senior facing the prospect of a long cold winter is Morganton resident, Linda Robinson.

“As a senior citizen, I don’t draw but $1,080 a month,” she said. “Without the help of (The Outreach Center) I wouldn’t be eating. That’s just the plain and simple truth.”

Most months, Robinson, who was diagnosed with Lupus several years ago, said she is lucky if she has $15 left after paying her bills. Now, with the prospect of higher heating costs looming, she worries she might not be able to make ends meet at all.

“I can’t adjust anything,” she said. “I don’t know what I’ll do. I’ll just leave it in God’s hands.”

Robinson is not alone. In October, the U.S. Department of Energy predicted sharp increases in the cost of heating homes this winter compared with a year ago. Those heating their homes with natural gas can expect bills averaging 28% more than last year while heating oil will be looking at an average jump of 27%. Older adults and those on disability assistance will likely be hardest hit by these increases.

Closer to home, electricity bills in western and central North Carolina can expect bills to be an average of 8.2% higher for Duke Energy Carolinas customers this winter after a rate increase went into effect in September. Bill Norton, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said plans are in the works to petition the state for another increase in early 2023, but it would take at least a year for any new increases to be approved and implemented.

This all comes amid Duke’s Nov. 4 earnings report showing the company’s net profit hit a record $1.383 billion in the third quarter. The report also shows Duke is on pace to break last year’s annual net earnings record of $3.802 billion.

Norton said this year’s increase is the first time Duke has initiated a rate change since 2019, but inflation and financial pressures have made it necessary despite cost-savings measures the company has initiated.

“We aggressively manage costs to keep rates as low as possible for customers, such as reducing our operating costs by more than $100 million since our last rate increase,” he said.

Additionally, he pointed to North Carolina’s review process which he called “a very transparent, public process.”

“By law, there’s no markup on this fuel cost,” he said. “Customers pay what we pay.”

In Morganton, the city and its electric customers are paying less than a year ago. Brooks Kirby, director of electrical services for the city, said the efficiency of the nuclear plants through which Morganton obtains its electricity resulted in lower maintenance costs this year.

“We were able to pass that reduction on to the customers for an average savings, residential, of about $60 a year,” he said.

Local residents who heat their homes with propane may not see much of an increase this year either. In North Carolina, propane prices have been relatively flat over the past year, standing at $3.357 per gallon for the week ending Nov. 14, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). While this is virtually unchanged from a year ago, it is up more than 25% when compared with Nov. 2020.

For heating oil customers who are likely to bear the worst of this year’s winter energy budget crunch, it’s a different story. According to EIA data, North Carolina heating oil prices for the week ending Nov. 7, reached a record $5.265 per gallon. This is up 37% compared with the same period last year.

Increases like these along with high inflation in recent months, especially at the grocery store, are causing local residents like Robinson and Beverly Escudero a lot of heartache as the days get shorter and the nights get colder.

“It’s something that I worry about a lot,” Escudero said. “Because trying to get that and other bills and everything together, it’s too much.”

Escudero, who is also on a fixed income, said she is planning to rely on a combination of food stamps and assistance from social services and local relief agencies to keep warm and fed this winter.

At Burke United Christian Ministries, Executive Director Alice Horton said she is already seeing an increase in requests for assistance.

“The aging population and individuals on a fixed income are often extremely impacted by unexpected increases,” she said. “We have already begun to see more and more requests among this population.”

She said BUCM also is anticipating an increase in the number of requests for firewood for home heating, but that trend is not new this winter.

“The amount of people that only heat with wood is surprising,” Horton said. “I think we will find many this season who will end up supplementing with wood as a result of the heating cost increase.”

Heating with firewood is just one of many strategies Burke County residents are employing in the struggle to beat back the tide of rising energy costs. One local resident told The News Herald she is canning extra vegetables and trying to take advantage of as much assistance as possible to lower her expenses in case she has to spend more on heat. Young, in addition to relying on heat from her downstairs neighbor, is also counting on her peer support specialist for transportation.

“I don’t have a car,” she said. “At least I don’t have to worry about gas prices.”

Local resident Lorraine Rutherford’s strategy calls for a more metaphysical approach—appealing to a higher power and trying to find contentment in the moment.

“I just pray that it don’t go up,” she told The News Herald. “I’m just going to live and take one day at a time.”