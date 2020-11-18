Many local restaurants serving holiday meals

For many people, Thanksgiving represents the most important meal of the year.

But for some, there may not be anyone to share it with. Or, perhaps, the skills or time needed to prepare such a feast aren’t available.

That’s where several local restaurants can help.

As in years past and again even during this pandemic-slowed holiday season, at least nine eateries in Burke County either will serve hot Thanksgiving Day dinners or will be providing takeout options, a service many have leaned on during COVID-19 times.

Here are some of the menus and prices for Thanksgiving dishes: