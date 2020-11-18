Many local restaurants serving holiday meals

For many people, Thanksgiving represents the most important meal of the year.
But for some, there may not be anyone to share it with. Or, perhaps, the skills or time needed to prepare such a feast aren’t available.
That’s where several local restaurants can help.
As in years past and again even during this pandemic-slowed holiday season, at least nine eateries in Burke County either will serve hot Thanksgiving Day dinners or will be providing takeout options, a service many have leaned on during COVID-19 times.
Here are some of the menus and prices for Thanksgiving dishes:
- Abele’s Family Restaurant, 2115 S. Sterling St.: A Thanksgiving buffet will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. In addition to the restaurant’s normal buffet, special Thanksgiving items will include ham, turkey, dressing, gravy and desserts, including pumpkin, apple and pecan pies and cheesecake. The cost of the buffet is $13.99 for adults, $9.99 for children ages 9-12 and $6.99 for ages 4-8. The cost of a drink is not included. For information, call 828-433-5400.
- A.J.’s Family Steakhouse, 101 Bost Road: The steakhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For $12.99, patrons can get turkey, ham, steak, yams, pies and more. No reservations will be allowed. For information, call 828-437-9096.
- Butch’s BBQ and Breakfast, 1234 Burkemont Ave.: Butch’s is offering pre-ordered smoked turkeys for $44.99. Thanksgiving sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, stuffing and macaroni and cheese also are available for purchase. For information, call 828-432-4050.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 135 Bush Drive: A Thanksgiving meal of fried turkey fillets topped with herbed pan gravy and served with three-cheese squash casserole, an additional side, a sampling of cranberry relish, and homemade buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins costs $10.99 and is available from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Another Thanksgiving option includes turkey and dressing with gravy served with sweet potato casserole, one side and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins costs $9.99 and is available from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Family to-go options include a turkey and dressing pan (serves eight to 10) for $32.99, a ready to serve turkey and gravy pan (serves eight to 10) for $37.99, and a country fried turkey meal (serves six) for $62.99. For information, call 828-433-7665.
- Denny’s, 1209 Burkemont Ave.: A turkey and dressing dinner will be available for dine-in or takeout. For $10.49, the meal includes carved turkey breast, stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, two other sides and dinner bread. The meal can be purchased online at order.dennys.com. For information, call 828-437-8455.
- Fatz Café, 2111 S. Sterling St.: The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, serving turkey and ham plates for $9.99. The roasted turkey breast plate and sweet tea glazed ham plate both include gravy, red-skinned mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, sautéed green beans and cranberry sauce. Fatz also is offering to-go holiday feasts. For $99.99, the calabash fried turkey feast (serves 10 to 12) includes a whole fried turkey and sides. The ham feast (serves 10 to 12) includes a sweet tea glazed ham and sides for $99.99. The turkey breast feast (serves 10 to 12) includes a roasted or fried turkey breast and sides for $99.99. For information, call 828-430-9766.
- Granny's Country Kitchen, 3448 Miller Bridge Road, Icard: Granny's is offering a Thanksgiving meal family package, which serves 10 to 12 people, for $89.95. The package includes a roasted whole turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, country green beans, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce and rolls. Additional items are available. The package is available through pre-order and carry-out during normal hours only. The package is available through the end of the year. Call 828-397-3588 to order.
- J.D.’s Smokehouse, 500 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College: The barbecue restaurant is offering take-and-bake half-pans of its famous side dishes that will be available for pickup by 3 p.m. Monday or Tuesday. To order, call 828-522-1227.
- Timberwoods Family Restaurant, 1501 Bethel Road: Timberwoods is serving family-style Thanksgiving meals of turkey and ham. For information, call 828-433-1767.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
