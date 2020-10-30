Many still without power heading into weekend

Thousands remained without power on Friday afternoon, headed into the weekend following the impact of tropical cyclone Zeta.
According to a Duke Energy outage map, more than 174,000 customers across the Carolinas still were without power with the weekend approaching, including more than 4,500 out of about 22,000 total customers in Burke County.
Dozens of pockets of outages for Burke appeared of the map, including more than 1,000 customers in three pockets around Valdese, 1,000 near Rutherford College, more than 800 along the Interstate 40 corridor between Morganton and Drexel, and three separate pockets of 300 apiece near Salem, Icard and Hildebran.
The estimated time of power restoration for Burke outages is no later than 11 p.m. on Monday.
“Tropical Storm Zeta left behind downed trees, power lines and broken poles,” read a message on Duke’s website. “Crews from our Midwest and Florida regions have traveled in to help repair damaged infrastructure, but the severity of that damage in some areas is significant. As a result, restoration in the heavily impacted communities will take time. We apologize for the wait for many to receive estimated dates for restoration. We’ve continued to uncover new pockets of damage on Friday that delayed our ability to provide accurate estimates in a timely manner.
“Please note that our initial estimated restoration times will often reflect the latest date we expect to have all service back on in that area, but many customers will be restored before that time. As the restoration efforts progress, more detailed will be provided for your individual outage. Thank you for your continued patience.”
Duke customers can report outages online at outagereport.duke-energy.com or by phone at 800-769-3766.
As of Friday morning, the city of Morganton said fewer than 80 of its electricity customers remained without power, but the city later said that all service had been restored as of 4:25 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The city’s outages came after at least a dozen power poles were broken or felled by high winds. The city said its call for mutual aid was answered by the Fayetteville PWC utility company, which helped in the restoration process.
Burke County said Friday afternoon that due to power outages in the area, some of its county water customers on Owens Mountain Avenue in Connelly Springs may experience low or no water pressure.
“Water conservation is recommended until power is restored to the area,” the county posted on its Facebook page. “Water quality will not be affected. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Spectrum internet, television and telephone customers across the Carolinas also experienced outages as a result of the storm. The provider said that even if customers have power at their homes, some commercial power outages could affect parts of the Spectrum infrastructure that provide service to residences.
“We are aware that Hurricane Zeta has caused outages that may affect your internet, TV and telephone services,” read a message to customers on the Spectrum website. “It is also possible that cellular towers that provide Spectrum Mobile service in your area may become damaged. This could result in an interruption of service to your devices.”
“We’ll continue working to resolve these issues as power is restored and damaged areas become safe for our technicians to enter. If you’ve lost power, please contact your power provider. We appreciate your patience.”
Customers who are dealing with outages are encouraged to sign into their account and set their notification preferences to where they can stay up to date on storm alerts.
Following the impact of Zeta, Burke County’s forecast from the National Weather Service is clearer over the next few days, albeit cooler. A frost advisory was issued for Saturday morning. Sunday’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers before 2 p.m., but conditions will gradually clear after a cloudy mid-morning. The high temperature is forecast at 66 degrees with an overnight low of 31.
Monday is forecast as clear with a high of just 54, followed by a mostly clear Monday night with a low around 31. Tuesday morning may see areas of frost before 9 a.m., followed by a sunny, 63-degree day and a clear, 36-degree night.
For a complete weather forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
