Many still without power heading into weekend

Thousands remained without power on Friday afternoon, headed into the weekend following the impact of tropical cyclone Zeta.

According to a Duke Energy outage map, more than 174,000 customers across the Carolinas still were without power with the weekend approaching, including more than 4,500 out of about 22,000 total customers in Burke County.

Dozens of pockets of outages for Burke appeared of the map, including more than 1,000 customers in three pockets around Valdese, 1,000 near Rutherford College, more than 800 along the Interstate 40 corridor between Morganton and Drexel, and three separate pockets of 300 apiece near Salem, Icard and Hildebran.

The estimated time of power restoration for Burke outages is no later than 11 p.m. on Monday.

“Tropical Storm Zeta left behind downed trees, power lines and broken poles,” read a message on Duke’s website. “Crews from our Midwest and Florida regions have traveled in to help repair damaged infrastructure, but the severity of that damage in some areas is significant. As a result, restoration in the heavily impacted communities will take time. We apologize for the wait for many to receive estimated dates for restoration. We’ve continued to uncover new pockets of damage on Friday that delayed our ability to provide accurate estimates in a timely manner.