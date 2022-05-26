Marcel Portilla Band to perform at TGIF

Downtown Morganton will welcome the Marcel Portilla Band to the TGIF Summer Concert Series Stage on Friday, May 27.

The Marcel Portilla Band plays a fusion of New Latin, tropical, rock, blues and Reggae in a way you’ve never heard it down before.

The band is led by Marcel Portilla, a highly regarded South American singer/songwriter. His passion for music was born from his family’s love and appreciation for the arts — from his grandmother’s opera career, to his father’s adoration for the classics.

Portilla s heavily influenced by timeless artists such as Hector Lavoe, Willie Colon, Oscar de Leon, Sonora Poncena, Gran Combo, Ruben Blades, Cheo Feliciano, Jose Feliciano, Jose Hose, Tito Rodriguez, Celia Cruz and Fenia. The band’s knowledge of the greats and his passion for music itself, helps blend Latin rhythms with modern pop tunes, R&B riffs and incredible rock arrangements. The Marcel Portilla Band delivers a must-see high-energy show that will have the crowd up and moving.

TGIF Sponsors who make these incredible free events possible include City Electric, Human Relations Committee, UNC Health-Blue Ridge, Case Farms, Downtown Development Association, Compas X-Stream. Morganton Eye Physicians, United Beverage, KICKS and The News Herald.