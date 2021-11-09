Marine veteran pulls woman from home partly engulfed in flames

“The oxygen tanks were going off,” Smart said. “There were probably like six to eight different explosions … The explosions were just going on and on and on.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smart said he was worried there may have been children inside the home, but he was thankful to find out there was no one else in the home.

Michaels said Smart also helped him pull hoses up to the home while firefighters from local departments continued to respond.

“That Marine saved that lady,” Michaels said. “He absolutely saved that woman.”

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Smart said this fire served an example of why there needs to be some form of code enforcement to make sure people are safe from fires in their homes, especially for older people or those with disabilities.