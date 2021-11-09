Marine veteran pulls woman from home partly engulfed in flames

A day before the U.S. Marine Corps’ 246th birthday, a local veteran has been hailed a hero again after firefighters said he pulled a woman out of her house when it caught fire late Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a mobile home on John Berry Road off Lakeview Acres Road for a structure fire around 11:48 a.m., said Triple Community Fire Lt. Kelly Michaels.
Michaels said he was the first firefighter on scene and found flames shooting out of the windows on the left side of the home, with smoke pouring through the front windows and door. He was met by Donnie Smart, a former sergeant with the Marine Corps who had helped a man pull his grandmother out of the home.
Smart, who lives a short distance from the home that caught fire, said he was outside raking leaves when he heard an explosion.
“I was raking my leaves and I heard a loud explosion which is abnormal for this residential neighborhood, then I heard a, kind of a, sizzling, metal scraping sound,” Smart said. “There was no smoke yet, but I looked and saw the flames coming out of the window so I, raking my leaves, I just grabbed my rake and ran across the field.”
He said he saw the man trying to drag the woman out of the home and ran over to help him get her out of the home, all the while oxygen tanks in the home continued to explode.
“The oxygen tanks were going off,” Smart said. “There were probably like six to eight different explosions … The explosions were just going on and on and on.”
Smart said he was worried there may have been children inside the home, but he was thankful to find out there was no one else in the home.
Michaels said Smart also helped him pull hoses up to the home while firefighters from local departments continued to respond.
“That Marine saved that lady,” Michaels said. “He absolutely saved that woman.”
The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Smart said this fire served an example of why there needs to be some form of code enforcement to make sure people are safe from fires in their homes, especially for older people or those with disabilities.
“There has to be some code to where either the land owner, landlord or somebody is held accountable,” Smart said. “We can do better, taking care of the people in our community. Any veteran or serviceman, or even our law enforcement and firemen and all, we take an oath to defend our nation, our constitution and our way of life. There’s not a lot I can do about Brooklyn, New York, or San Diego, California, but I can do something about Burke County. That’s an oath that we take seriously. This is my part of the United States of America, and it’s going to be defended.”
Smart served in the Marines in special operations from 1982-87 and saw four deployments that took him to places like Beirut and Lebanon.
“(Wednesday) is the Marine Corps’ birthday,” Smart said. “For me, this is a really good gift that this day has given this community, that we didn’t lose somebody and that there were no children in that building. It’s a good Marine Corps day.”
Drexel, Valdese and Lovelady fire departments all responded to the scene along with Triple Community Fire Department, Burke County EMS, Burke REACT and the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
