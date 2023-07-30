MARION — After a year and a half of recovery, Officer Breanna Toney is back in full uniform with the Marion Police Department.

Toney, 32, returned as a fully equipped and uniformed Marion police officer on Monday. This comes after her extensive recovery from a serious automobile wreck that happened at the end of January 2022.

On the morning of Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Toney was driving to work at the Marion Police Department when she was seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash which occurred on N.C. 226 North in Mitchell County. The crash happened when another vehicle traveled across the center line on N.C. 226 North and struck the Dodge Charger patrol vehicle operated by Toney. As a result of the collision, her patrol car caught fire. Due to her injuries and the damage to the vehicle, she was unable to exit her burning patrol car. Trevor Self of Mitchell County, who came upon the collision scene, was able to eventually force the driver’s side door of the Dodge Charger open and pulled her to safety.

Toney was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, where she underwent surgery to repair several lower extremity injuries. She also sustained several broken ribs and other upper extremity injuries, according to Chief Allen Lawrence.

The driver of the other vehicle, Audie Peterson, was injured during the crash and was transported to Blue Ridge Regional Medical Center in Spruce Pine.

Toney was later airlifted a second time. She was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville where she was treated for at least a week.

After being cared for at the hospital, she went through five months of recovery at home before she was able to return to the police station. There, she resumed her job but with light duty. That meant she was not wearing her full uniform, which can weigh 20 to 25 pounds.

“She is doing a slow transition schedule per her doctor’s orders,” Lawrence told The McDowell News. “She can pretty much do anything but works every other day. She is adjusting after not having done it for a year and a half.”

During all those months, Toney and her family received an enormous outpouring of support from the local and surrounding community.

Since that incident, numerous people stepped forward to help Toney and her family during this time, especially with their mounting medical bills. A total of 11 restaurants and food businesses participated in “Marion Manna for Breanna.” Each business donated two prizes for a total package worth more than $500 and the prizes were spread out over a period of eight months, starting in April of last year.

The McDowell County Farm Bureau sponsored a barbecue fundraiser for Toney and her family. It was held March 18, 2022, and more than 1,000 meals were sold. The event held at the Farm Bureau office in Marion raised a total of $18,454. Organizers were able to present a check of that amount to Toney.

A motorcycle ride was held to raise money for her and her family and a basketball game consisting of law enforcement officers and emergency personnel was another event scheduled to help out.

During that time, the Marion Police Department received an enormous amount of cards and messages from folks who were wishing her well and praying for her recovery.

“I don’t know how many cards we had coming in,” said Lawrence.

As she recovered at home, Toney had time to read and respond to them all.

Throughout last year, Lawrence kept the Marion City Council updated on Toney’s recovery. In June of last year, the City Council and the Police Department formally recognized Self for his bravery and commended him for saving Toney from the burning car.

Now that she is back in blue, Toney said she greatly appreciates the overwhelming amount of support from people who care and were willing to help.

“I am grateful for everybody who helped me with that,” she told The McDowell News.