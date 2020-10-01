Marquee Cinemas to reopen Oct. 9

If the last six-plus months haven’t felt enough like a motion picture, local filmgoers will soon be able to have the opportunity to experience the real thing again.

On Friday, Oct. 9, Marquee Cinemas will reopen its doors for the first time since March 17, according to its manager Garland Roberts.

“I am very excited,” Roberts said. “We’re happy to be here. We’re observing the CinemaSafe guidelines – a national organization through the National Association of Theatre Owners – that established guidelines for safe opening that meet or exceed any local regulations. Any precaution that can be taken will be taken.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s transition into Phase 3, under which movie theaters and bars will be able to reopen at no more than 30 percent capacity.

Roberts said the protocols will include periodic cleaning of surfaces, attendance restrictions, mask requirements and employee screening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After each screening, the Marquee crew will perform a cleaning of its seven theaters. According to Roberts, the duration between show times will be spaced out further to allow for more thorough cleaning in between showings.