Marquee Cinemas to reopen Oct. 9

If the last six-plus months haven’t felt enough like a motion picture, local filmgoers will soon be able to have the opportunity to experience the real thing again.
On Friday, Oct. 9, Marquee Cinemas will reopen its doors for the first time since March 17, according to its manager Garland Roberts.
“I am very excited,” Roberts said. “We’re happy to be here. We’re observing the CinemaSafe guidelines – a national organization through the National Association of Theatre Owners – that established guidelines for safe opening that meet or exceed any local regulations. Any precaution that can be taken will be taken.”
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s transition into Phase 3, under which movie theaters and bars will be able to reopen at no more than 30 percent capacity.
Roberts said the protocols will include periodic cleaning of surfaces, attendance restrictions, mask requirements and employee screening.
After each screening, the Marquee crew will perform a cleaning of its seven theaters. According to Roberts, the duration between show times will be spaced out further to allow for more thorough cleaning in between showings.
As of now, Roberts said he is unaware of which movies Marquee will be showing for its reopening. He said that information will be made public no later than Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s one of those things where it’s funny to think of, but the fans probably know before the exhibitors whether (a particular movie) will be available to us,” Roberts said. “The fans scour the internet looking for every rumor that comes down the line, and I’m just waiting on the news.”
He expects the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged,” Christopher Nolan’s newest film “Tenet,” the Marvel Comics horror “New Mutants” and the comedy starring Robert DeNiro and Uma Thurman, “War With Grandpa” will be some of the movies featured for the opening.
While Roberts said while he is unsure of all of the specific details of the reopening, he knows one thing for certain: he’s excited to have his business be open again.
“You can’t imagine (how relieved I am),” Roberts said. “This is certainly a once in a, thankfully, generation (circumstance) that all of us are coping with as best as we can. But we are very excited to be back open, and open safely.”
