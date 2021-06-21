Martha’s Park celebrates completion of renovation

There isn’t any peace and quiet in Martha’s Park these days — not that there should be, given that there’s so much to enjoy.

Instead, patrons will find plenty of children laughing, playing, shouting and running around as they enjoy the park’s brand new amenities.

The city of Morganton and Morganton Service League held a ribbon cutting Thursday to mark the completion of renovations and installation of new equipment at Martha’s Park. Park renovations began near the end of 2020, and were completed in late spring of this year.

“Martha’s Park is one of our most well-loved and popular local parks, and we are so proud to have completed these renovations so that children in this region can continue to enjoy it,” said Morganton Parks and Recreation Director Rob Winkler.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

New features at the 1.4-acre park include a new main playground structure, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground equipment, new rubber mulch and pour-and-play surfacing, and a greater variety of playground equipment for all ages.