Mass COVID-19 testing site in Burke to change next week
Mass COVID-19 testing site in Burke to change next week

New location at Burkemont Baptist Church to begin next week

  • Updated
COVID-19

After this week, the state’s mass COVID-19 testing site in Burke County will move to Burkemont Baptist Church.

The mass testing is being held at the Burke County Health Department, located at 700 E Parker Road, Morganton, through the end of this week. The drive-thru testing is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and testing is on a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests will be the only tests administered and results will be given in two days or less, according to the health department.

But starting Monday, the state will have its testing clinic set up in the parking lot of the church, located at 4668 Burkemont Road, Morganton, through Feb. 18.

Chae Moore, public information officer for the health department, said the church parking lot is more suitable for a mass testing site. She said with the employees and patients coming into the health department, the social services department and the school system central office, space is tight in the parking lot on East Parker Road. She said churches have been selected sites at other mass testing sites in the state.

In addition to Burke County, Caldwell UNC Health Care, the Caldwell County Health Department and the Hickory Crawdads Baseball Club will host a COVID-19 testing site at the L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory starting Friday. All operations of this testing site will be managed by Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.

The Caldwell County Health Department said testing at the L.P. Frans Stadium, located at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW, Hickory, has the capacity to administer 200 PCR tests per day. Results of the PCR tests can be expected 72 hours after testing, it said.

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Tuesday they started a clinical trial to test a new version of their vaccine specifically designed to target the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which has eluded some of the protection provided by the original two-dose vaccine regimen. Fred Katayama reports.

The mass testing sites comes at a time when Burke and the state have been seeing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated the previous evening, showed 1,705 active cases on Wednesday.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Wednesday it has 36 COVID-19 patients, 22 of which are unvaccinated or status unknown, with five of those patients in the intensive care unit, all unvaccinated. The health care system also reported 190 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 20,286 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 32.4% on Wednesday. It also reported 5,090 people hospitalized throughout the state and 20,440 total deaths from COVID-19, up from 20,289 total deaths on Monday.

The health department is encouraging people to get a COVID vaccine and booster dose, if eligible, wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth, stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, wash hands with soap and water, and use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available to help curb the spread of the virus.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.

Clusters and outbreaks

The state updated its list of outbreaks and clusters this week, with two schools, Forest Hill Elementary and East Burke Middle, added to the list. The following is a list of clusters and outbreaks in Burke County, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services:

  • Drexel Elementary School remains at a total of 17 positive virus cases, with 12 students and five staff members infected.
  • Ray Childers Elementary School remains at a total of 25 positive virus cases, with 14 students and 11 staff members infected.
  • Table Rock Middle School remains at a total of 21 positive virus cases, with 19 students and two staff members infected.
  • Mull Elementary School remains at a total of 11 positive virus cases, with nine students and two staff members infected.
  • Patton High School remains at a total of 26 positive virus cases, with 13 students and 13 staff members infected.
  • Heritage Middle School remains at a total of 28 positive virus cases, with 20 students and eight staff members infected.
  • Hildebran Elementary remains at a total of 17 positive virus cases, with 14 students and three staff members infected.
  • Forest Hill Elementary has six total cases, with all of those cases among students.
  • East Burke Middle has a total of 58 cases, with 55 students and three staff members infected.
  • Autumn Care of Drexel remains at a total of six positive virus cases, with all six cases among staff.
  • Carolina Rehab Center of Burke remains at a total of 19 positive virus cases, with 10 residents and nine staff members infected.
  • College Pines Health and Rehabilitation remains a total of six positive virus cases, all among staff.
  • Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation remains at a total of five positive virus cases, with one resident and four staff members infected.
  • Grace Ridge Retirement Community remains at a total of four positive virus cases, all among staff members.
  • J. Iverson Riddle Development Center remains at a total of 100 positive virus cases, with eight residents and 92 staff members infected.
  • The Berkeley remains at a total of five positive virus cases, with two residents and three staff members infected.
  • The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported nine active virus cases in Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton as of Wednesday.
