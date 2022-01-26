Mass COVID-19 testing site in Burke to change next week

After this week, the state’s mass COVID-19 testing site in Burke County will move to Burkemont Baptist Church.

The mass testing is being held at the Burke County Health Department, located at 700 E Parker Road, Morganton, through the end of this week. The drive-thru testing is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and testing is on a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests will be the only tests administered and results will be given in two days or less, according to the health department.

But starting Monday, the state will have its testing clinic set up in the parking lot of the church, located at 4668 Burkemont Road, Morganton, through Feb. 18.

Chae Moore, public information officer for the health department, said the church parking lot is more suitable for a mass testing site. She said with the employees and patients coming into the health department, the social services department and the school system central office, space is tight in the parking lot on East Parker Road. She said churches have been selected sites at other mass testing sites in the state.