RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — A local collaboration has led Denver, N.C. resident and TV personality Nicholas Calo to partner with Don Smith of South Mountain Distilling Co. to join forces to produce a new brand of moonshine.

Smith and Calo recently signed a deal to begin producing his brand of moonshine, according to South Mountain Distilling Co. owner Don Smith. South Mountain Distilling Company makes spirits for several of Discovery Channel’s hit TV show “Moonshiners.” Their celebrity line of spirits includes Moonshine Legend JB Rader, Moonshiner Kelly Williamson, Moonshiner & Comedian Killer Beaz, Moonshiner Patti Bryan, Moonshiner Sally Jane Clark and North Carolina’s most famous Moonshiner Cherry Bounce.

Calo reached out to Smith shortly after the release of his winning episode on Master Distiller to see if they could partner up and produce a label for him. After several months of consideration and talking with Smith’s business partner Kelly Williamson at Adventure Distilling Company in Cosby, Tennessee, Smith decided that Big Nick Calo would be a great addition to the South Mountain Distilling Co.’s line of spirits.

Calo is not only a Discovery Channel Master Distiller/Moonshiner but also a recruiter for a major airline at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Calo was born and raised in the small town of Stanley, North Carolina, graduated from East Gaston High School in 2009 and has worked at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport since 2011.

His passion for fermented beverages started with home winemaking and quickly developed into brandys. Calo’s time with the airlines has made him an asset to be able to think outside of the box and to consider others perspectives, especially when it comes to alcohol. Calo says he wants to be a sort of Willy Wonka of moonshine. He looks at what flavors are not on the shelves and tries to think of unique and tasty recipes to wow the consumer.

While interviewing for Moonshiner’s Master Distiller, he learned of his grandfather’s involvement in moonshine in West Virginia. Calo says the coal mines would pay the miners in tokens that they could exchange at the general store. His grandfather would use those tokens to buy ingredients for moonshine to sell for cash.

Calo’s peanut butter banana recipe is inspired by his wife’s love for Elvis Presley. He and his wife, Keisha, were married at Graceland in October 2020. He hopes to build a brand and legacy to one day carry his moonshine heritage through his daughter Quinlynn.

The company is planning Big Nick’s Moonshine Release Event sometime in the fall.

“We have talked with several of the moonshiners from the show and a lot of them are planning on attending the release event to support Big Nick with his new label,” Smith said.

South Mountain Distilling Co. is located in the town of Rutherford College. The business started in May 2015 and produces not only moonshine but also award-winning whiskies, rum, brandy and other specialty spirits. Smith said they have experienced tremendous growth over the past several years.

The company is currently planning for its future and looking at expanding operations in a new location. It also is seeking investors to help make South Mountain Distilling Co. one of the best distilleries in the country.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside our moonshiners: JB Rader, Sally Jane Clark, Kelly Williamson, Patti Bryan, Killer Beaz and now Big Nick,” Smith said. “Also, we would like to thank everyone for supporting South Mountain Distilling Co. and helping make this one of the finest distilleries in the southeastern United States.”

For more information on South Mountain Distilling Co. or its products, visit them at www.southmountaindistillery.com.