HICKORY – Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents "Masterworks: The New Colossus" featuring guest artist violinist Kinga Augustyn and music composed by Nkeiru Okoye, Erich Korngold, and Peter Boyer on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.

Led by Maestro Matthew Troy, Western Piedmont Symphony will perform works informed by the immigrant and refugee experience. “This evening of transformative music focuses on our shared experience as Americans and will bring our community together through the power of music,” said Maestro Troy.

Voices Shouting Out by 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Nkeiru Okoye was written as a response to the events of 9/11.

“I decided not to write the terrorism into my music: the piece would be a celebrative tribute to those of us who keep living,” said Okoye. This piece is a bridge between different cultures to bring people together in celebration of our coming together in times of crisis.

World-renowned violinist Kinga Augustyn, a recently naturalized citizen herself, will join the symphony in Korngold’s Concerto for Violin in D major, op.35. Korngold and his wife came to Hollywood in 1935 to escape the rise of fascism in Europe, and he wrote film scores throughout the 1930’s and 40’s. Without him, we would not have the “Hollywood sound” for film scores that we do today.

The final piece for this concert is sure to move even the most stoic among us. It is a multi-media presentation of Peter Boyer’s Ellis Island: The Dream of America. Actors will be portraying seven immigrants who came through Ellis Island between the 1910’s-40’s while the orchestra plays music inspired by their stories between each. The piece ends with Emma Lazarus’ poem, “The New Colossus,” which is the inscription at the foot of the Statue of Liberty.

Western Piedmont Symphony "Masterworks: The New Colossus" is sponsored by Corning Incorporated Foundation, Alex Lee, Inc., the Kenneth K. and Suzanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund, and with generous support from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the North Carolina Arts Council. Performers in Ellis Island: The Dream of America made possible by a community partnership with Hickory Community Theatre.

"Masterworks: The New Colossus" tickets are $25-45; students $5 (17 & under or w/valid student ID). Purchase by visiting wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828-324-8603 or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The P.E. Monroe Auditorium is located on the campus of Lenoir Rhyne-University at 775 6th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

