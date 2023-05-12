Material Return in Morganton, the state’s premier innovator in sustainable textile manufacturing, has achieved a breakthrough success in manufacturing the nation’s first circular sock. This success follows two years of research and development and represents an inflection point for the textile and apparel industries, demonstrating that it is possible to create new raw material streams from textile waste — something not previously accomplished in the U.S.

The process is known in the industry as full circularity, or 360 degree circularity. Circularity is a shift from linear models of production to circular models that transform waste into new raw material streams. It is based on principles of first eliminating waste during the production process and then finding ways to transition waste back into usable materials that either hold or increase their value.

“As so many global apparel brands are seeking more environmentally sound production methods, Material Return and our community of partners are leading the charge when it comes to true U.S.-based circular production,” said Bob Carswell, Material Return research and development director. “This breakthrough shows that there is a better and scalable way to manufacture clothes, and that the global apparel industry can eliminate waste and create truly sustainable life cycles for their products.”

The team at Material Return, an employee-owned cooperative and part of Western North Carolina’s The Industrial Commons ecosystem, have worked with Smartwool since 2020, collecting both post-production waste from factories as well as post consumer waste from Smartwool customers around the country. Material Return received more than 750,000 socks as part of the nation’s largest ongoing consumer take-back program, and using their proprietary technology and a network of partners who share their commitment to sustainability, helped Smartwool launch the Second Cut hike sock.

The 750,000 socks collected were shipped to Leigh Fibers in Welford, South Carolina, to be ground, then shipped back to Material Return’s facility in Morganton to be transformed into a raw material input. The material was spun into yarn at Gaston Textile Technology Center then blended with merino wool from Chargeurs Wool in Jamestown, South Carolina. The yarn was shipped to Renfro Corporation in Cleveland, Tennessee, to be knit into socks and those socks were tested at the Manufacturing Solutions Center in Conover.

“Smartwool’s partnership with Material Return has ultimately led to a closed-loop model that goes beyond recycling,” says John Ramsey, director of product development at Smartwool. “We were able to accomplish this through new and innovative technology, team collaboration, and consumer participation. Investing in this process has enabled Smartwool to take leaps forward toward our goal of shifting towards a more circular business model.”

Material Return is the U.S. leader for custom circularity. Its model benefits the environment, local economies, workers and clients. Material Return utilizes the regional assets of the Carolinas to transform textile waste into new raw material inputs — all within 75 miles. Learn more at www.thematerialreturn.com.

The Industrial Commons is a nonprofit founded in 2015. Its mission is to rebuild a diverse working class based on locally rooted wealth. They do this by founding and scaling employee owned social enterprises, creating industry networks and delivering a suite of workforce development and youth engagement programs.

To learn more about TIC, visit www.theindustrialcommons.org or sign up for their next community open house at www.theindustrialcommons.org/connect.