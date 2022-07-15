'Matilda: The Musical' coming to Lees-McRae

BANNER ELK ─ The 37th season of Lees-McRae Summer Theater continues in July with the theater’s second production of the season, “Matilda: The Musical.”

This fun and whimsical production will play in Hayes Auditorium on the Lees-McRae campus from Thursday, July 21 to Wednesday, July 27. There will be four 7 p.m. shows on July 21, 22, 23 and 26, and three 2 p.m. shows on July 23, 24 and 27.

Based on the children’s novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, “Matilda: The Musical” brings the pages of the much-loved book to life with energetic songs and captivating characters portrayed by the talented actors and crew of Lees-McRae Summer Theatre.

“Matilda: The Musical” will be directed by longtime Director of Summer Theatre Janet Barton Speer, who first heard of the musical from a friend who saw the show in New York City. After hearing rave reviews, Speer dove into the script, finding larger-than-life characters, including a remarkably intelligent child named Matilda.

“The show is a contrast of dark and light, dull and colorful,” Speer said. “The story and music are so compelling that adults find themselves viewing the musical on one level, while the children enjoy another.”

According to Speer, this Tony Award-winning show is equal parts funny and heart-wrenching, making it a hit among audience members of all ages.

Tickets for all performances of “Matilda: The Musical” can be purchased online, or directly from the Lees-McRae Summer Theatre box office by calling 828-898-8709 or visiting the box office in Hayes Auditorium on the Lees-McRae campus Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are welcomed but not required.