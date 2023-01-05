Mayor opens campaign committee

A new year means a new election, and at least one person has already made their intentions known to run for re-election.

On Thursday, Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson opened a campaign committee, “Ronnie Thompson for Mayor,” in preparation for filing and running for office, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County. Opening the campaign committee allows candidates to accept and spend campaign contributions.

And a new law that went into effect on Jan. 1 increases individual and committee campaign contributions from $5,600 to $6,400 per election.

The contribution limit is based on changes to the consumer price index, which increased 14.3477% from July 2020 to July 2022, according to a release from the N.C. State Board of Elections. This year’s increase is four times greater than the increase between 2019 and 2021, when the limit increased by $200 per election, the release said.

The state elections board says there are a few exceptions to the contribution limit, which are:

A candidate or candidate’s spouse may contribute unlimited amounts to that candidate’s committee.

Any national, state, district or county executive committee of any political party recognized under N.C.G.S. § 163-96 is exempt from contribution limits.

This year’s elections will see municipal elections throughout Burke County, except for the towns of Rutherford College and Hildebran. Those towns, through state legislation, chose to move its elections to even years.

And this year won’t see any school board elections.

In 2021, Senate Bill 288 changed elections for the Burke County Board of Education from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years and from nonpartisan to partisan elections. That same bill also changed the school board elections in Caldwell County from nonpartisan to partisan.

When N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel, R-46, originally filed the bill in March 2021 it included changing municipal elections in Burke from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years. However, that proposal was removed from the bill after an outcry from leaders of a majority of the municipalities.

Mace said candidate filing is expected to start the first Friday in July and end the third Friday in July.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, she said.