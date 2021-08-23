Mayor shares local challenges, accomplishments in annual address

“It really is a vast improvement,” Thompson said. “It allows cyclists to be on one side of the trail and walkers to be on the other side of the trail.”

Bethel Park, which has been susceptible to flooding, especially along its trail, also will receive an upgrade. Renovations will include rerouting a nearby creek.

“We will spend about $3 million to renovate that trail,” Thompson said.

A planned extension of the Overmountain Victory Trail in Morganton will run from Carbon City Road to Rutherford County. Work continues on Greenway Connector Trail, which will help connect downtown Morganton with downtown Asheville.

Thompson reminded club members that the Burke Arts Council vacated the Jailhouse Gallery on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse and moved to a new location at 506 S. Sterling St. The gallery was razed to make way for a new amphitheater, part of a major renovation project taking place on the courthouse square. He said the city does not have a completion date for the square at this time.

He praised local law enforcement officials for their response to the incident regarding the Confederate statue on the courthouse square. Last summer, armed individuals who thought the statue was going to be removed came to guard it, and a large protest ensued.