Mayor shares local challenges, accomplishments in annual address

During his annual “State of the City” address, Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson, speaking to the Rotary Club of Morganton, described 2020 as an “unusual year” in which the city adjusted to many changes.
For instance, Sharon Jablonski, director of the Department of Cultural and Creative Development for the city, approached Thompson last year about creating “parklets” around the downtown area to accommodate outdoor dining for restaurants having to comply with limitations on indoor gathering.
“You take two parking places and put benches (in them),” Thompson said. “We had the BRIDGE crew build the benches and the platforms, and it turned out real well. We had a couple restaurants that actually did as much business in 2020 as they did in 2019, simply because of the parklets.”
City officials allowed a local artist to paint a mural on King Street near Oak Hill Iron + Wood. That portion of the street had been closed off and set up with tables and chairs shaded with umbrellas for outdoor diners. The city also set up some drive-thru areas so people could easily pick up meals.
Thompson praised Jablonski for helping to organize socially distanced city celebrations for Halloween and Christmas, as well as an extended Historic Morganton Festival coming up soon.
He expressed excitement about attracting Unix Packaging, a bottling plant setting up shop in the former Ice River Springs facility in Morganton. The company packages beverages such as water, carbonated drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and teas for small and national brands, according to a previous News Herald article.
Little League games were cancelled last year, but the city hosted a regional women’s softball tournament after the original tournament in Virginia was cancelled. Players in the tournament from North and South Carolina and Virginia stood around the outfield at the baseball field to social distance from each other.
“We had almost every weekend 50-some teams come in,” Thompson said. “These young ladies were thrilled to come play softball. They had been practicing for a year.”
He noted that the tournament boosted business for the new hotel on Green Street, Fairfield by Marriott.
The city also hosted the women’s National Triples Petanque tournament at its petanque courts, located at the soccer complex. The tournament drew players from 17 U.S. states. He hopes the city will be given the opportunity to host the 2024 Olympic trials for petanque if it is accepted as an Olympic sport by that time.
The city created two new soccer fields behind Ingles grocery store so it could host high school soccer tournaments. The fields are set to open in September.
“We built enough parking down there hopefully to handle a tournament,” Thompson said. “We also put a new playground in there with private donations.”
Another project Thompson was proud of was the community tree planting held at Freedom Park last December, in which volunteers spent six hours planting 78 trees donated by the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina. The city also widened and paved the Freedom Park trail.
“It really is a vast improvement,” Thompson said. “It allows cyclists to be on one side of the trail and walkers to be on the other side of the trail.”
Bethel Park, which has been susceptible to flooding, especially along its trail, also will receive an upgrade. Renovations will include rerouting a nearby creek.
“We will spend about $3 million to renovate that trail,” Thompson said.
A planned extension of the Overmountain Victory Trail in Morganton will run from Carbon City Road to Rutherford County. Work continues on Greenway Connector Trail, which will help connect downtown Morganton with downtown Asheville.
Thompson reminded club members that the Burke Arts Council vacated the Jailhouse Gallery on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse and moved to a new location at 506 S. Sterling St. The gallery was razed to make way for a new amphitheater, part of a major renovation project taking place on the courthouse square. He said the city does not have a completion date for the square at this time.
He praised local law enforcement officials for their response to the incident regarding the Confederate statue on the courthouse square. Last summer, armed individuals who thought the statue was going to be removed came to guard it, and a large protest ensued.
“Public Safety truly did a great job,” Thompson said. “I think all of our law enforcement showed up, 16 sheriff’s deputies showed up, a U.S. marshal showed up, the wildlife people showed up. Nobody got hurt. Nobody went to the hospital. It really turned out good. We decided after that incident we needed to have a community meeting to sit down and talk about differences. We invited the ministerial association, Black and white. We invited the NAACP. We invited young people we identified up there as community leaders and just kind of talked.”
Part of the discussion involved the national “Eight Can’t Wait” initiative.
“It’s eight things our police department should be doing in their training,” Thompson said. “The (MDPS) chief came and went point by point (and said), ‘We’re already doing those same things.’ It was a good discussion. We just felt like that cleared the air of a lot of rumors that were going around about what we were or were not doing as a public safety department.”
He reported that the Murphy’s Farm luxury apartment development on the Broughton Hospital property is progressing. When finished, it will offer 240 apartments. The old barn and some of the silos will remain on the property.
He provided an update on the construction of the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics after touring the grounds and some of the school buildings.
“They’re really making good progress,” Thompson said. “They’re really saving as much of that architecture (from the North Carolina School for the Deaf) as they can. It’s really going to be a showcase when they get finished.”
To learn more about city plans and activities, visit morgantonnc.gov.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.