Mayor to share city updates in annual address

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson, who will give his annual “State of the City” address at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series. The presentation is free and open to the community.
Thompson will share highlights from the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including several success stories. He will give updates on local projects, such as the courthouse square renovations, the installation of new soccer fields and the ongoing construction at the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.
“Many people are seeing the ribbon cuttings and activities happening in Morganton,” Thompson said. “I hope this public event will be able to address questions and concerns. We live a progressive city, and we are excited that visitors come and see how well our city employees have managed to continue to provide services, despite the pandemic.”
Valdese native Thompson has a long history of service to the community. Before becoming mayor, he previously served on the Burke County Board of Commissioners and in various leadership positions in the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, according to his biography. He has been active in the Valdese Rotary Club and the Boy Scouts of America. He received North Carolina’s “Order of the Long Leaf Pine,” the state’s highest civilian award, in 1985.
In addition to his duties as mayor, Thompson is a longtime realtor with his family’s company, Thompson Realty, and also a public accountant.
Those who attend the presentation will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken. The museum has masks available for those who need them. For more information, contact the museum at 828-437-1777.
