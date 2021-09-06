Mayor to share city updates in annual address

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson, who will give his annual “State of the City” address at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series. The presentation is free and open to the community.

Thompson will share highlights from the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including several success stories. He will give updates on local projects, such as the courthouse square renovations, the installation of new soccer fields and the ongoing construction at the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

“Many people are seeing the ribbon cuttings and activities happening in Morganton,” Thompson said. “I hope this public event will be able to address questions and concerns. We live a progressive city, and we are excited that visitors come and see how well our city employees have managed to continue to provide services, despite the pandemic.”