Mayor urges vaccines, boosters against COVID-19

Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson knows firsthand the blow COVID-19 can deal to a person.
He spent five days in the hospital in August 2020 battling the virus, a high fever, violent chills and shakes, diarrhea and loss of appetite all keeping him down. His blood oxygen dipped down to dangerous levels — nearly low enough to be on a ventilator, according to a previous News Herald article — and he even developed a blood clot in his lungs.
It’s that experience that caused him to urge vaccines for COVID-19 to the public in March, and led him to do the same after getting his booster shot late last month.
“If we’re ever going to get a handle on the pandemic, people need, No. 1, to get their regular shots, then, because of all the variants, we really need to get the booster,” Thompson said.
And for those who have already battled COVID-19 and think they have immunity from the virus, Thompson said he worried infection may not provide the same level of protection as vaccination.
A brief published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Oct. 29 said there’s a low risk of infection for those who have been fully vaccinated or re-infection for those who have previously battled the virus for at least six months, but so far, there isn’t sufficient data to show how long exactly that protection lasts.
The brief also said data on immunity for those previously infected is limited because there’s probable bias in the infections studied, so most of the cases studied would have been symptomatic or severe enough that they required medical attention. That means the finding that infection-induced immunity could last at least six months could not be extended to cases in children, mild cases and asymptomatic cases because there isn’t enough data, the brief said.
“I would rather be safe than sorry,” Thompson said on getting his booster shot.
He said the booster left him with a sore arm for a couple of days, but that was the extent of his post-booster symptoms.
“No headaches, no nausea,” Thompson said. “It was just a shot.”
It’s a shot he hopes will help save lives, paired with prevention methods like wearing a mask and washing your hands.
“I would hate for somebody to get sick because of something I didn’t do,” Thompson said. “If you’ve got a chance to keep your family and friends from being sick, why not go ahead and make sure that you’re not sick so you won’t spread it to your friends and family?”
He spoke of friends he’s lost recently because of COVID-19.
“They just did not want to be told what to do,” Thompson said. “They said, ‘do not tell me I have to get the shot.’ And now they’re no longer with us and they are missed.”
Thompson said he hoped his experience would lead people to get vaccines, or at least talk with a medical professional about the vaccine, especially now that children ages 5-11 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
“Look at the science, listen to the professional people, pretty much stay off Facebook, and now that children are able to (get vaccinated), please get your children and grandchildren the vaccine,” Thompson said. “We still have clusters in the Burke County school system, and I would hate to see a parent lose a child, even to see a child get sick, but to lose a child would be tragic because it can be prevented so easily.”
