Mayor urges vaccines, boosters against COVID-19

The brief also said data on immunity for those previously infected is limited because there’s probable bias in the infections studied, so most of the cases studied would have been symptomatic or severe enough that they required medical attention. That means the finding that infection-induced immunity could last at least six months could not be extended to cases in children, mild cases and asymptomatic cases because there isn’t enough data, the brief said.

“I would rather be safe than sorry,” Thompson said on getting his booster shot.

He said the booster left him with a sore arm for a couple of days, but that was the extent of his post-booster symptoms.

“No headaches, no nausea,” Thompson said. “It was just a shot.”

It’s a shot he hopes will help save lives, paired with prevention methods like wearing a mask and washing your hands.

“I would hate for somebody to get sick because of something I didn’t do,” Thompson said. “If you’ve got a chance to keep your family and friends from being sick, why not go ahead and make sure that you’re not sick so you won’t spread it to your friends and family?”

He spoke of friends he’s lost recently because of COVID-19.